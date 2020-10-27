Cartoonist Ellen Forney Wants You To Stay Informed And Get Out To Vote

Legendary cartoonist and author of bestselling graphic memoir, Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, & Me, Ellen Forney is using her latest comic to inform readers about the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

Along with championing voting, Forney's work has given voice to other important issues such as mental health in her graphic memoir, Rock Steady: Brilliant Advice From My Bipolar Life.

Check out Forney's comic below to stay informed and get excited about voting!

-Comic by Ellen Forney

To see more of Forney's work, visit www.ellenforney.com

