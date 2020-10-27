Cartoonist Ellen Forney Wants You To Stay Informed And Get Out To Vote

Legendary cartoonist and author of bestselling graphic memoir, Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, & MeEllen Forney is using her latest comic to inform readers about the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

Along with championing voting, Forney's work has given voice to other important issues such as mental health in her graphic memoir, Rock Steady: Brilliant Advice From My Bipolar Life

Check out Forney's comic below to stay informed and get excited about voting! 

Forney Democracy 01 ced36

Forney Democracy 02 72296

 Forney Democracy 03 208b0

Forney Democracy 04 f4a35

Forney Democracy 05 5bf8a

Forney Democracy 06 b47ea

Forney Democracy 07 548cf

Forney Democracy 08 1cdba

Forney Democracy 09 4c8c2

Forney Democracy 10 cfa38

 

-Comic by Ellen Forney

To see more of Forney's work, visit www.ellenforney.com

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
