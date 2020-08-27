Mistakes We Made At The Grocery Store: An Excerpt From "Tuca And Bertie" Creator Lisa Hanawalt's New Book

Details
IN Arts

IWANTYOU.interior 16 5bf46

IWANTYOU.interior 17 455b0

IWANTYOU.interior 18 293e5

This article originally appeared in Lisa Hanawalt's book I Want You, published by Drawn & Quarterly and out now. It has been reprinted here with permission.

More from BUST

I'm Queer And A Survivor Of Assault. Here's How 'Tuca & Bertie' Make Me Feel Seen

'BoJack Horseman' Illustrator Lisa Hanawalt Shows Us Her Studio: BUST Interview

This French Photographer Illustrates Wastefulness Like You've Never Seen

Lisa Hanawalt is the creator and showrunner of Tuca & Bertie, an adult animated series. She's the production designer/producer of the Netflix series, BoJack Horseman. She has written & illustrated four books published by Drawn & Quarterly: My Dirty Dumb Eyes, 2013, Hot Dog Taste Test, 2016, Coyote Doggirl, 2018, and I Want You, 2020. She grew up in Palo Alto, California, and graduated from UCLA in 2006. She co-hosts a podcast called Baby Geniuses with comedian Emily Heller, on the Maximum Fun network. She lives in Los Angeles.
Tags: Lisa Hanawalt , Bojack Horseman , Tuca and Bertie , comic , graphic novel
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

LOA 2631 d5f6c

The Great Awakening: Punk Icon Mina Caputo on Being Trans, a Hardcore Pioneer, and on a Different Frequency

megan 91cd5

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot By Tory Lanez And The Response Reveals Rampant Misogynoir

lilyatt b22e7

"AT&T Lily" Milana Vayntrub Speaks Out Over Online Sexual Harassment

Portrait of Susan B. Anthony 413d8

Trump Pardoned Susan B. Anthony, But Her Museum Rejected His Pardon

129ways 3 2e19a

This "129 Ways To Get A Husband" Guide from 1958 Is A Feminist's Nightmare

FG7wG4qw b4d21

Maya Hawke On Her New Album, Her "Stranger Things" Role, And The Power Of Connection: BUST Interview

1919px CherO2201019 20 48932511443 bdea7

Cher Wants To Volunteer For The Post Office

IWANTYOU.interior 16 5bf46

Mistakes We Made At The Grocery Store: An Excerpt From "Tuca And Bertie" Creator Lisa Hanawalt's New Book

1280px Olivia Wilde at the Red Carpet Premiere of A Vigilante during SXSW 2018 26876841998 cropped 984ca

Olivia Wilde To Direct Women-Centered Marvel Movie

Kellyanne 36a39

What's Up With the Conways?

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar