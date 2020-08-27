Mistakes We Made At The Grocery Store: An Excerpt From "Tuca And Bertie" Creator Lisa Hanawalt's New Book

This article originally appeared in Lisa Hanawalt's book I Want You, published by Drawn & Quarterly and out now. It has been reprinted here with permission.

More from BUST

I'm Queer And A Survivor Of Assault. Here's How 'Tuca & Bertie' Make Me Feel Seen

'BoJack Horseman' Illustrator Lisa Hanawalt Shows Us Her Studio: BUST Interview

This French Photographer Illustrates Wastefulness Like You've Never Seen

Lisa Hanawalt is the creator and showrunner of Tuca & Bertie, an adult animated series. She's the production designer/producer of the Netflix series, BoJack Horseman. She has written & illustrated four books published by Drawn & Quarterly: My Dirty Dumb Eyes, 2013, Hot Dog Taste Test, 2016, Coyote Doggirl, 2018, and I Want You, 2020. She grew up in Palo Alto, California, and graduated from UCLA in 2006. She co-hosts a podcast called Baby Geniuses with comedian Emily Heller, on the Maximum Fun network. She lives in Los Angeles.