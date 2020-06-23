5 Black Womxn Artists You Should Be Following on Instagram

With platforms such as Instagram, these days it's much easier to engage with artists from across the globe. While it's imperative to continue to #AmplifyMelanatedVoices one must also consider also how difficult it is to combat algorithms on a platform with one billion users. The works of these womxn are mesmerizing to say the least, yet still engaging. They educate us on experiences beyond our own, while in search for their own voice through their art.

Thais Silva is an 18 year-old Artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her work primarily focuses on getting in touch with her ancestral roots. These captivating collages are a form of understanding the origins of her identity, being both Black and Indigenous. She explores these topics through the use of old black and white photographs and reimagining them in a contemporary way with beautiful colors filling the background. Creating an immersive yet powerful view into Afrofuturism.

Jade Purple Brown is an artist currently working in New York. Her work is strikingly bold and vibrant, making your eyes dance across the waves of color. Brown’s work is about the empowerment of being unique in a world where we might seem small. Through the use of playfulness with lines, form, and color, she creates an environment that feels so inclusive and beautiful that we never want to leave.

Rich in color and pattern, works by Uzo Njoku, are worth the search. She is a visual artist from Lagos, Nigeria but grew up in the United States. Her work mainly focuses on women of color and she creates these vivid portraits emphasizing beauty in the collective, as well as individuals.

Charlotte Edey is a multimedia artist from London, focusing her work around identity and spirituality. Working as an illustrator and a textile artist her work is both harmonius and beautiful as it is Political. It depicts the experience of womxn of color, creating a place in which to identify yourself and immerse in the softness of the colors and form.

Linnet Panashe Rubaya is an artist from Zimbabwe, her primary focus is on telling stories based on experience by Black African descendants. Creating a modern take on what it’s like being a result of the African Diaspora. In search of her identity through painting, based on the stories of her ancestors. Yet with her take of finding the feeling of home in new places and creating her own narratives.

header image complied of work by Thais Silva, Uzo Njuko, and Linnet Panashe Rubaya

