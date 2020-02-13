Quantcast
Natalie Palamides' "Nate" Brings Comedy Into Discussions Of Consent

By popular demand, award-winning comedian and actor Natalie Palamides brought back her hit solo gender-bending show Nate to New York’s Improv Aslyum in Chelsea, Manhattan. In it, Palamides plays the titular Nate, her male alter ego. It's a solo set, and Palamides pushes for participation from the audience, making it a very interactive show.

 

In her exploration of masculinity, questions of consent come into play - what’s allowed, and what’s not? Improv is an interesting way to navigate these topics, and through many different scenarios, Palamides' Nate starts to understand about consent as a man, where it's needed, and its importance in nuanced, complicated situations.

Palamides takes a complex concept and performs spectacularly and powerfully. Ultimately, she's funny and fascinating to watch, and provides her audience with a powerful comedic performance on consent. 

Nate is directed and co-created by Dr. Brown, an Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner. Nate was also shot as a special back in August by comedian (and fellow Palamides fan!) Amy Poehler. Be sure to check out this show out before it ends this week!

Natalie Palamides is performing Nate at Improv Asylum, 307 W. 26th Street, New York, NY from Tuesday, February 11 to Saturday, February 16. Find showtimes and info here. 

Top photo by Nick Rasmussen

Joline Faujour is probably the only one in this world with her name; you're most welcome to double-check that for her! She's from both New York City and Paris, and grew up bi - cultural and bilingual. She has an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and a B.A. in Anthropology. She loves to do barre and run, and is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious.
