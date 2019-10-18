Quantcast
When It Happens To You' Is A Powerful Play Of Love and Humor Through Tragedy

"When It Happens To You" Is A Powerful Play Of Love and Humor Through Tragedy

Details
IN Arts

 

G 2.jpg

When It Happens To You is a new play that’s just come out this week and is out for only the next six weeks, now through November 10. It’s an off-Broadway play at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from a memoir written by the New York Times best-selling author, Tawni O’Dell, and directed and co-conceived by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, this play is based on O’Dell’s true story of how she “struggled to help restore a sense of safety and wholeness to her family after her daughter was the victim of a brutal attack.” It encompasses a structure in which O’Dell brilliantly narrates multiple stories, telling the audience how she had to learn to survive while intertwining performances by actors.

O’Dell stars in the play as herself, and the show begins as she introduces the story and sets the stage for what’s to come. Throughout the play, she engages in breaking the fourth wall, and in more than one aside, O’Dell uses this time to talk about her thoughts and why she had to do what she did to bring peace to her family (portrayed by Kelly Swint and Connor Lawrence). With this cast, O'Dell turns the tragedy of recovering from the pain into a powerful performance.

In an interview with CBS New York, O'Dell says that she was inspired by the "ripple effect" that tragedy has on a family. Throughout the play, O'Dell talks about the statistics of rape and how the numbers shouldn’t be so high — that a victim could be anyone you know, and that’s scary. In her CBS interview, she says that her daughter sought justice by going to court and putting her rapist to jail, that her daughter still has terrible days, but O’Dell thought to herself that she at least might have prevented someone else from being attacked — and now, with the play, the two hope that they can help other victims.

When It Happens To You is a powerful performance about how the repercussions of violence outlive an incident. O’Dell makes clear in her asides that she’s looking to get to the heart of these repercussions, and how she, as a parent, deals with them. And how, even where there's tragedy, there is still space for love and humor.

Top photo courtesy of Jeremy Daniel

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

 

Pippa Bianco's "Share" Starts A Conversation About Redefining Redemption For Survivors Of Sexual Assault

Rape Survivor From El Salvador Faces Retrial For Murder After Having A Miscarriage

Rape Kits Aren’t Getting Tested, But Kamala Harris Has A Plan To Fix That

 

Joline is from both New York City and Paris and grew up bi - cultural and bilingual. She recently graduated with an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and has a B.A. in Anthropology. She loves to research, read social sciences and literature to keep well versed and open minded, and loves to write, do barre, run, and is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious. She's looking to keep up with social media and her twitter handle will be up very soon. 

 
Tags: When It Happens To You , Tawni O'Dell , Rape , Sexual Assault , Tragedy , Love , Humor , Play

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Jane Fonda Cannes 2015 790a2

Jane Fonda Arrested For Protesting Climate Change

46438132055 9fd48ee73d c 8b741

The Conservative Backlash Against AOC's Haircut Highlights A Massive Double Standard

pharrell williams cdc41

Is Pharrell's New Masculinity Just Repackaged Misogyny?

ellenbush2 2944d

Can We Talk About Ellen and George Bush's Friendship?

kimgordonairbnb 268b8

Week Of Women: October 11-18, 2019

43830815315 dc4b5a9baf o 02bcd

Nancy Pelosi Had The Most Beautiful Response To Trump's "Meltdown" Comment

consent 86733

How To Teach Children About Consent

Navajo Nation a71a7

High Uranium Levels Found in Women from Navajo Nation

bodega c1a31

Alt-Rock Group Bodega Wants To Boost Our Spirits

Screen Shot 2019 07 25 at 1.36.19 PM bbf4e e3208

Protesters Call For More Focus On Violence Against Trans Women Of Color At CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall

Upcoming Events

Breathwork: Living in Love (NYC)
Fri Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
Halloween Ball: Shangela VS. Miss Vanjie (NYC)
Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit
Fri Nov 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button