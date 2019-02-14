Quantcast
Leonor Fini at Museum of Sex is a MUST SEE!

Leonor Fini at Museum of Sex is a MUST SEE!

Details
IN Arts

 Leonor Fini Femme Costumee c 1938 Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery ad760

I was so thrilled to catch Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990 at the Museum of Sex here in NYC, as she is one of my favorite painters. Leonor was way ahead of her time, and was the OG feminist spitfire. Born in 1907 of Italian and Argentinian parents, she was mostly raised by her mother in Italy and was said to have loved visiting the morgue as a youth. Her work explores female sexuality, and she often painted androgynous men in the nude, where women were ALWAYS the dominant figures. By the 30s and 40s she was hanging out with guys like Dali and Max Ernst but refused membership in the Surrealist club. Leonor refused many things, one being the traditional role of wife and mother. She voluntarily had a hysterectomy, and lived and open lifestyle, for many years she lived with two men at the same time. Which at the time was considered quite revolutionary if not scandalous.

“I always imagined that I would have a life very different than the one imagined for me, but I understood from a very early age that I would have to revolt in order to make that life.” – Leonor Fini

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is fantasitc, it includes many paintings, and a few video clips of her in the 60s dressing in her elaborate costumes, she loved to play! Make sure to catch this show, it's only up until March 4th. Pro Tip: the museum is open until 11 pm Sun.-Thurs., and midnight on Friday-Saturday. We went on a Tuesday night around 9pm and it was marvelously empty!

 

MUSEUM OF SEX
233 Fifth Avenue @ 27th Street
(212) 689-6337 https://www.museumofsex.com/events-and-tours/

 

Leonor Fini Portrait de Femme aux Feuilles D acanthe 1946 Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery acce7 

Leonor Fini, Portrait de femme aux feuilles d'acanthe (Portrait of Woman with acanthus leaves), 1946, oil on canvas.

Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

Leonor Fini LAlcove 1941 Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery 783c8

Leonor Fini, L'Alcove (The Alcove)/Self-portrait with Nico Papatakis, 1941, oil on canvas. Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery.

 

Leonor Fini Portrait de Femme aux Feuilles D acanthe 1946 Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery acce7

Leonor Fini, Paris, c. 1938. Unknown Photographer, Courtesy of the Estate of Leonor Fini.

Top Image:  Leonor Fini, Femme costumée/ Femme en armure (Woman in Costume/ Woman in Armor), 1938, oil on canvas. Courtesy of Weinstein Gallery.

 

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1461494 1118763 zoomedR d8080

You'll Never Understand "Russian Doll" Until You Understand the 12 Steps

thefavourite fe325

The Real Story Behind "The Favourite"

tarotqueens 4ed05

Understanding The Queens In Tarot

frat2 c649b

Art Book "The American Fraternity" Didn't Intend To Make A Statement On Consent—But The Women In The Photographs Have Other Thoughts

crystals b8309

This Valentine’s Day, Learn How To Manifest Love And Healing With Crystals

pen15 screen grab 1ede8

“Pen15” Is The Must Watch Show That Tackles The Awkwardness Of Middle School From A Female Perspective

nancy d8fb3

"Nancy" Is A Haunting Take On A Scammer Story

Screen Shot 2019 02 11 at 1.39.06 PM d8c79

The Best Moments from the 2019 Grammy Awards

DSC5095 992c1

"Fire In My Mouth" Tells The Story Of The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire—And Sends A Message About Labor And Immigrant Rights

eg daily3 c619d

Voice Actor Extraordinaire E.G. Daily Opens Up About Being Babe, Buttercup, and Everyone's Favorite Rugrat On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

Upcoming Events

(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Thu Feb 14 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Fri Feb 15 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Sat Feb 16 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Sun Feb 17 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Mon Feb 18 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button