The Angry Feminist Pin-Up Calendar Is What We Need To Start 2019 Off Right

Details
IN Arts

Multi-media artist and political activist Kendalle Aubra has created the most glamorous, badass calendar for the New Year. The 2019 Angry Feminist Pin-Up Calendar is full of empowering, fun images that, according to the calendar's website, take “traditional pin-up tropes and spin them on their heads, recontextualizing pop iconography specifically to empower femme-identified people of all shapes, colors, sizes, and backgrounds.” Those featured include Lenora Claire and Molly McIsaac. 

Aubra writes that creating this calendar was not only a passion project for her, but also part of her healing process. Aubra is a survivor of abuse and sexual assault, and when the justice system failed her, she turned to her art. All of the profits from this calendar go to organizations that support survivors of abuse and/or fight for legislation that will justly incarcerate violent individuals. Some of the organizations benefiting from the sales of the Angry Feminist Pin-Up Calendar include Planned Parenthood, Safe Horizon, National Organization for Women, Battered Women’s Justice Project, National Center for Transgender Equality, and many more.

This $25 calendar is a perfect New Year's gift for yourself or a friend, and it can be found at angryfeministpinup.com. If you would like to keep up to date with Kendalle Aubra’s work, follow her on Instagram @freudian.slit.

Images from angryfeministpinup.com and @freudian.slit

Allie Lawrence recently graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a B.A. in Theatre Arts and English. She loves dogs, laughter, and The Great British Bake Off. Feel free to email her at allie.lawrence7@yahoo.com.
Tags: angry feminist pin-up calendar , 2019 , Kendalle Aubra

