This Artist Turns Creepy Online Dating Messages Into Memorable Illustrations

"Sareytales: The Art of Online Dating" is a project I started two years ago after I received a particularly cruel text message from a guy I met on the dating app Jswipe. His hurtful words inspired me to start creating artwork showing the creepy, cruel and misogynistic messages I had been receiving on various dating apps for many years. What began as a fun little project of crafting clever designs from cruel words has turned into something much larger. Sareytales has evolved into a platform that empowers other women to stand up to the online bullying, anti-Semitism, and cyber-sexual harassment culture of online dating. Join me as I turn ugly into art, one text at a time. My artwork (prints/greeting cards/gift wrap) can be purchased on my etsy shop (esty.com/shop/sareytales). Follow @Sareytales on Instagram for more feminist art, and be sure to visit sareytales.com to view upcoming events, exhibits and artist collaborations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

This Artist Bridges Past And Present To Send A Message About Abortion Rights

Frida Kahlo's Clothing, Jewelry, And Makeup Will Be Shown In The US For The First Time

Juliana Huxtable On Her Genre-Crossing Art, Her "Hibernation" Creative Process, And Instagram Vs. Tumblr

Sarey's artwork is inspired by the creepy, cruel and misogynistic messages she has received during her online dating journey. Prints and other merchandise are available at etsy.com/shop/sareytales. Follow @Sareytales a for more feminist art and be sure to visit sareytales.com to view upcoming events, exhibits and artist collaborations!