This Artist Turns Creepy Online Dating Messages Into Memorable Illustrations

"Sareytales: The Art of Online Dating" is a project I started two years ago after I received a particularly cruel text message from a guy I met on the dating app Jswipe. His hurtful words inspired me to start creating artwork showing the creepy, cruel and misogynistic messages I had been receiving on various dating apps for many years. What began as a fun little project of crafting clever designs from cruel words has turned into something much larger. Sareytales has evolved into a platform that empowers other women to stand up to the online bullying, anti-Semitism, and cyber-sexual harassment culture of online dating. Join me as I turn ugly into art, one text at a time. My artwork (prints/greeting cards/gift wrap) can be purchased on my etsy shop (esty.com/shop/sareytales). Follow @Sareytales on Instagram for more feminist art, and be sure to visit sareytales.com to view upcoming events, exhibits and artist collaborations.
More from BUST
This Artist Bridges Past And Present To Send A Message About Abortion Rights
Frida Kahlo's Clothing, Jewelry, And Makeup Will Be Shown In The US For The First Time
Juliana Huxtable On Her Genre-Crossing Art, Her "Hibernation" Creative Process, And Instagram Vs. Tumblr
Sarey's artwork is inspired by the creepy, cruel and misogynistic messages she has received during her online dating journey. Prints and other merchandise are available at etsy.com/shop/sareytales. Follow @Sareytales a for more feminist art and be sure to visit sareytales.com to view upcoming events, exhibits and artist collaborations!