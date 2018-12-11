Quantcast
This Artist Turns Creepy Online Dating Messages Into Memorable Illustrations

This Artist Turns Creepy Online Dating Messages Into Memorable Illustrations

Sareytales4 fd5af 

"Sareytales: The Art of Online Dating" is a project I started two years ago after I received a particularly cruel text message from a guy I met on the dating app Jswipe. His hurtful words inspired me to start creating artwork showing the creepy, cruel and misogynistic messages I had been receiving on various dating apps for many years. What began as a fun little project of crafting clever designs from cruel words has turned into something much larger. Sareytales has evolved into a platform that empowers other women to stand up to the online bullying, anti-Semitism, and cyber-sexual harassment culture of online dating. Join me as I turn ugly into art, one text at a time. My artwork (prints/greeting cards/gift wrap) can be purchased on my etsy shop (esty.com/shop/sareytales). Follow @Sareytales on Instagram for more feminist art, and be sure to visit sareytales.com to view upcoming events, exhibits and artist collaborations.

Sareytales1 ac317

Sareytales2 938ed

Sareytales3 d7b82

Sareytales5 ba3d4

Sareytales6 fd619

Sareytales7 f93d6

Sareytales9 f9d2e

Sareytales8 d26c7

Sarey's artwork is inspired by the creepy, cruel and misogynistic messages she has received during her online dating journey. Prints and other merchandise are available at etsy.com/shop/sareytales. Follow @Sareytales a for more feminist art and be sure to visit sareytales.com to view upcoming events, exhibits and artist collaborations!
