Visit The Hoodwitch's Witchy World With "You Are Magic" Art Installation

This week, Refinery29's 29Rooms heads to the West Coast, premiering the coolest art installations through a funhouse of creativity. From December 5th through December 9th, head to The Reef to expand your reality and wander through the mind of Bri Luna, Owner and Creative Director of The Hoodwitch (@thehoodwitch), who will take you on a mesmerizing and alluring visual quest through the fascinating world of magic with her installation, titled "You Are Magic."

Through the art of “visual storytelling” (which is The Hoodwitch’s tagline), we can understand the mystical world. The Hoodwitch’s narrative takes you on a transcendent journey filled with affirmations (written by Hoodwitch founder and creative director Bri Luna) as you walk through a crystal cave of wonder.

Photo courtesy the Hoodwitch

Luna, who graces the pages of BUST's October/November print issue, states, “‘You Are Magic’ was something I have always dreamed of creating, a large, full-scale cave of wonders, love, darkness, and self-reflection. It is a room created to re-affirm that everything we are seeking is already within us. I wanted to create this immersive experience by utilizing sound and light but also incorporating real crystals and energetic grids to fully embody that message. Over hidden speakers, there are affirmations of power being played. I wrote each of these to be used as daily mantras.’”

The Hoodwitch’s beautifully captivating room is more than just aesthetically pleasing, also energetically and spiritually invigorating, Luna further explains, “My goal with this instillation was that I wanted each person to not only see there’s something beautiful, but to take a moment to stop and breathe. Even if for just 5 minutes. Stop, Re-align, and just be present in that space. Crystals and minerals are the oldest of our earthly Kingdom and they are the skeleton of our planet. I wanted each person to be taken into the depths of the earth, to the core of where it all began. Exploring their personal depths in both lightness and in dark.”

As you wander through the depths of your subconscious, during your visit to “You Are Magic,” at Refinery 29’s 29Rooms, embrace your inner mystic and surrender to the magic that lives deep inside you through the mindful artistic journey created by Bri Luna. After all, “You Are Magic!”

Purchase tickets here.

Top photo by Victoria Kovios for BUST

