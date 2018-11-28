BUST School For Creative Living Teacher Highlight: Aleetha Clanton, Celebrity Hair Stylist And Makeup Artist

Aleetha Clanton is a hairstylist, makeup artist, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur based in New York City and Los Angeles, and we are excited that she is teaching a class on hair braiding as part of the BUST School For Creative Living at the BUST Craftacular, December 8-9 at Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. She works with clients such as Solange, MTV, L’Oreal, NBC Universal and Macy’s, as well as many others. She has had work featured in Elle and Bravo TV. She also had her word on a billboard in Paris and on runways during New York Fashion Week.

Hey Aleetha, can you tell our readers about your work?

I do makeup and hair for celebrities, ad campaigns, TV, and photoshoots.



What inspired you to start your career?



I always wanted to be a creative entrepreneur. I was super talented at hair ever since I was young, so I wanted to make it my career.

What is your creative process like?



I get my inspiration by looking at Pinterest, paintings, and magazines. My creative process begins once I get offered an opportunity. I will discuss the client's inspiration and my ideas via mood boards and drawings.

What advice do you have for people who are pursuing a career in your field?



I would encourage anyone who is trying to get into this field to never stop learning, stay true to yourself, and network as much as possible.

Tell us what you’ll be doing at Craftacular.

At Craftacular I will be demonstrating some cool braids and styles in a workshop, Braiding 101.

What else should our readers know about you and your business?

During my spare time I do motivational speaking at cosmetology schools.

Learn more about Altheea's work at AltheeaClanton.com.

Join us at the BUST Craftacular and the School For Creative Living 11a.m.-7p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 at Brooklyn Expo center. Admission is free; learn more and purchase class tickets here.

Images courtesy Altheea Clanton

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.