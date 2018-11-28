BUST School For Creative Living Teacher Spotlight: Errant Hart, Embroidery and Textile Artist

We’re shining the spotlight on our favorite creative folks who will be joining us at this year's BUST School For Creative Living. The workshops will take place during the BUST Holiday Craftacular, happening December 8 and 9 at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Anna Turner Hart is an artist specializing in embroidery, textiles, and watercolor, and will be teaching a workshop on hand-embroidery as well as selling her original artwork. We're excited to make something beautiful!

Hi Anna, could you tell our readers a little bit about your business and work?

I create artwork combining watercolor and hand-embroidery under the name Errant Hart. Hart is my middle name, after my mother’s maiden name Hartman. I thought that “errant” (erring or straying from the proper course or standards) related to my art practice of mixing hand-embroidery with unexpected materials. I make custom portraits of pets and people, and original artwork. I also share my love of embroidery by teaching workshops at CraftJam, my studio, and of course the BUST Craftacular.

What inspired you to start your business/career?

I went to school for fashion design, which is when I fell in love with textiles and embroidery. After working in the fashion industry for a few years, I wanted to get back in touch with my own creative work and some of the ideas that I had been playing around with in college. I thought about the two mediums I enjoyed working with most—watercolor and hand-embroidery, and decided to combine them. When the opportunity arose to have a show at my favorite vintage store, Dusty Rose, I said yes before I had the pieces done. Nothing pushes you like a good deadline! I finished ten pieces for that show, which motivated me to start my Etsy, and I kept building it from there.

What is your creative process like?

I like to work intuitively. Each paintstroke or stitch informs what I will do next.

What advice do you have for people who are pursuing a career in your field?

I would say it’s important to surround yourself with a creative community of people who inspire you. There will be times when you might feel discouraged or unmotivated, and that’s when it’s good to have a support system in place to keep you going!

Tell us about what you’ll be doing at Craftacular.

I will be teaching a beginner-friendly hand-embroidery class, where you can make your own design or pick from a variety of templates. We will go over basic outline stitches and you will make your own embroidery hoop to take home with you. I will also be selling some of my artwork, including new portraits of inspiring women and customizable baby ornaments.

What else should our readers know about you and your business?

ErrantHart is my Etsy shop, where you can place custom orders and see all my available works. Follow me on Instagram @errant_hart for works in progress, tutorials, and cute pictures of my cat, Rodarte.

Join us at the BUST Craftacular and the School For Creative Living 11a.m.-7p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 at Brooklyn Expo center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Admission is free; learn more and purchase class tickets here.

All photos courtesy of Anna Turner Hart.

Madera Rhayne is a queer writer and multi-media artist living in Brooklyn, NY. You can find her at mjrhayne.com, on Instagram @hol0gram_ and contact her by email at maderarhayne@yahoo.com.