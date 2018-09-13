Quantcast
This 90-Year-Old Photographer Is An Avante-Garde Instagram Queen

This 90-Year-Old Photographer Is An Avante-Garde Instagram Queen

Details
IN Arts

car 2e716

It’s hard not to picture an indulgent Insta #THOTTIE when you hear the phrase “selfie queen.” But in Japan, a hilarious (and sometimes hilariously morbid) 90-year-old photographer named Kimiko Nishimoto is gaining a social media following any millennial would envy. Her most popular self-portraits on Instagram (@kimiko_nishimoto) are also her most maudlin: crushed by a wayward vehicle; levitating while making alms to dead relatives; bagged on the street with the week’s recycling.

wrapped e0a35

ADVERTISEMENT

Nishimoto’s satirical take on death and old age sweetly contrasts with the experimental nature of her editing techniques. And online, she also experiments out loud, captioning her photos with phrases like, “I shouldna touched the original eh?” referring to a confused set of rose petals and coffee stains, and “It’s pretty but pretty awful to the touch” when capturing a beautiful but thorny rose. Check out Nishimoto’s bestselling photo book, You Ain’t Alone (Hitori Jyanakayo),at amazon.co.jp.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

準備完了〜〜〜

A post shared by 西本喜美子 (@kimiko_nishimoto) on

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

By Anne Ishii
Photos via @kimiko—nishimoto
This article originally appeared in the August/September 2018  print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

5 Embroidery Artists To Follow On Instagram

10 Queer Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow Right Now

A Love Letter To Lizzo's Instagram 

Tags: Kimiko Nishimoto , Instagram , art , from the magazine

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

katebush 83e4b

40 Years of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

makeup 0e4a1

Multilevel Marketing Companies Sell False Hope To Women

180602 Bust 19513 Edit CYMK 1 2a5ec

How Burt Reynolds Became Cosmo’s First Male Centerfold

1920px Olivia Munn 29726372858 05aba

Olivia Munn Spoke Out About A Sex Offender In Her Movie "Predator"—And Got No Support From Her Co-Stars

tenuto f3f6f

This Sex Toy Might Make Cis, Straight Men Less Shitty

Gwyneth P 5a97e

Vaginal Eggs Cost Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop A $145,000 Settlement

Judge Brett Michael Kavanaugh 06107

Kavanaugh Says Birth Control Is "Abortion-Inducing Drugs"

sierraburgess c6c29

Week Of Women: September 7-13, 2018

exfactor 2ae1b

The Legacy Of "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill," 20 Years Later

saturn 67aad

What Is A Saturn Return? Learn The Meaning Of This Astrological Phenomenon

Upcoming Events

Cult Party's 1 Year Anniversary
Sat Sep 15 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
Amy Poehler's Birthday!
Sun Sep 16 @12:00AM
Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Adrienne Truscott's A One-Trunk Pony
Sun Sep 23 @ 9:30PM - 11:00PM
Gathering of The Secret Society of The Sisterhood
Mon Sep 24 @ 8:00PM - 09:30PM
View Full Calendar