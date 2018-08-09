Quantcast
The New Latin Wave Is Back In Brooklyn With The Best In Modern Latinx Art

Details
The third annual New Latin Wave festival is happening Sunday, September 30th at the Brooklyn Bazaar with amazing art, music, books and food!

New Latin Wave is a celebration of Latinx artists and their integral contributions to the greater culture of the United States. The festival, now in its third year, aims to unite contemporary Latinx artists across multiple disciplines from a diversity of sources. This year’s New Latin Wave promises an extraordinary roster, including:

-A collaboration with the Brooklyn Museum to present videos from their Radical Women exhibition, in addition to newer works from active female artists alongside a panel discussion

-A visual collaboration with artist Andrea Wolf

-A program curated by musician Angélica Negrón featuring seven Latinx composers whose works will be performed by a string quartet

-A performance by PUBLIQuartet accompanied by an installation by Andrea Wolf

-A live interview and set from Radio Menea with DJ BEMBONA

-Zines and books from a variety of talented writers and artists

-A panel discussion led by Eater Magazine and a female-run pop-up restaurant!

Follow the fest and buy tickets on New Latin Wave’s website, Facebook, and Instagram, and listen to their podcast here!

Top photo: Angelica Negron

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.
