Quantcast
Artist Vivek Shraya Transcends Time To Honor Her Mother In This Poignant Photo Series

Artist Vivek Shraya Transcends Time To Honor Her Mother In This Poignant Photo Series

Details
IN Arts

vivek 5db70

Artist Vivek Shraya’s new Ace Hotel exhibition, Trisha, is a photo series of self portraits in which Shraya recreates photographs of her mother from the 1970s. Shraya's mother immigrated from India to Canada, and Shraya always looked up to her. She wrote in an essay to her mother, “I was right to worship you. You worked full-time, went to school part-time, managed a home, raised two children who complained about frozen food and make fun of your accent, and cared for your family in India. Most days in my adult life, I can barely care for myself.”

The title of the exhibit, Trisha, came from Shraya's mother saying that if she had a girl she would have named her Trisha—Shraya is transgender. The concept for this project began when Shraya was transitioning and started noticing striking similarities in looks to her mother. The way she occupies different spaces and outfits in the images serves as an ode to breaking down gender barriers. In a press release, curator John Chaich says that the series serves to remind viewers that “queer people create our gender presentations with what’s available to us, wherever we are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In her beautiful essay to her mother, Shraya writes, “I see Dad’s body, as you wished. But the rest of me has always wished to be you.” She goes on to write, “Then I remind myself that the discomfort I feel is less about my body and more about what it means to be feminine in a world that is intent on crushing femininity in any form.”

Vivek Shraya: Trisha will be on display from July 12-August 31 in The Gallery at Ace Hotel.

Vivek Shraya Trisha PromoArtwork 300dpi copy 2 4def2

ShrayaPhone 90523

MomPhone 42411

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

ShrayaChair c6915

MomChair dc022

More from BUST

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze of Haley Kiyoko

7 LGBTQ Artists To Listen To This Pride Month

9 Subversive Woman Artists To Know

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: art , photography , Ace Hotel , Vivek Shraya , Gender

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

thetudors 0f1d3

In Defense Of Pop Culture Adaptations Of History

sleepover 4d573

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze Of Hayley Kiyoko

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

travel d283c

10 Must-Have Travel Buys For Your Next Vacation

Gravid pregnant woman e9fa2 88758

Pregnant Women Detained By ICE Were Denied Medical Care During Miscarriages: Link Roundup

DJ Switch cropped JPEG 994b7

This 10-Year-Old Girl From Ghana Is An Incredible DJ

halfthepicture b3299

The Documentary "Half The Picture" Investigates The Status Of Women In Film

breastfeeding 398e4

Trump Administration Opposes United Nations Breastfeeding Resolution: Link Roundup

kavanaugh20180103 b0f60

6 Reasons To Call Your Senators And Tell Them To Vote Kava-NO On Kavanaugh

Upcoming Events

Transmedia Artist US Debut: VIVEK SHRAYA : TRISHA
Thu Jul 12 @12:00AM
Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Charlotte Gainsbourg's Birthday!
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar