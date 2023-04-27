SUBSCRIBE
Taylor Swift is Collabbing With Ice Spice, and Everyone is Giving Her the Side-Eye

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Keeps Getting Better — We Now Have New Music AND a New Trailer for the Upcoming Summer Blockbuster

“Afghan Dreamers” Focuses On The Resilience of An All-girls Robotics Team Competing Under Taliban Rule

Nebraska Bill LB 574 Threatens Both Abortion Access, and Healthcare for Trans Youth

Rudy Giuliani Faces $10 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit From Former Employee

Google is Saving Data on Users Pertaining to Abortion, and It’s Benefitting Abortion Prosecutors
Donald Trump is on a Downward Spiral: Jury Finds Trump Sexually Abused E. Jean Carroll
Five Women (Including Three Republicans) Just Stopped an Atrocious Anti-Abortion Bill in South Carolina from Passing
Horrific New Anti-Trans Legislature Bans Trans People From Single-Sex Spaces and Prohibits Gender Change on ID

The History and Science of Your Favorite Slumber Party Games: Bloody Mary, Light as a Feather Stiff as a Board, and the Ouija Board

by Carlyn Beccia

The Secret History of Slumber Parties: How ‘Bloody Mary’ and Menstruation Go Hand-In-Hand

by Carlyn Beccia

Blooming with Beauty: A Beginner’s Guide to Creating Your Own Flower Garden

by Syrie Moskowitz

The Inspiring, Untold Stories of the Women of the Black Panther Party

by Ericka Huggins

“Queen of Rock n’ Roll” Tina Turner Passed Away at 83, But Her Musical Legacy Will Live On Forever

7 Iconic Grace Jones Moments to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday

Just in Time for AAPI Heritage Month, Zarna Garg’s New Special Delights International Audiences

MTV News Just Ended Operations: Here are 5 of Our Favorite Feminist MTV Moments

Brie Larson Was Asked a Tense Question At Cannes, And Gracefully Avoided an Awkward Moment

Bitches Gotta Write: Samantha Irby Releases Newest Book, “Quietly Hostile”

Martha Stewart Rocks The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover at Age 81

StyleTravel
5 Most Stylish Luggage Sets For Your Next Trip
LivingTravel
RV There Yet? Everything You Need to Know About Travelling by Campervan
LivingTravel
You Go Girl: Why Traveling to Atlantic City during COVID Felt Safer Than Staying Home
LivingTravel
The Feminist Guide to Kigali, Rwanda

StyleDIY

These Hair Regrowth Tips Really Worked for My Stress-Induced Alopecia. Try them!

Eat Me

“Cake Zine” is the Brilliant New ‘Zine That’s All About…Cake

Living

Is Tarte The Next Makeup Brand to Be Cancelled? Everything You Need To Know About The Brand’s Most Recent Controversy.

DIY

Create Your Own Refreshing Rosewater Facial Spray In 7 Easy Steps

DIY

5 Best Tips To Keep Your Appliances Working Their Best From Tiktok’s Most Popular Appliance Repair Tech

DIY

Raise a Toast to Spring With This Homemade DIY Elderflower Liqueur

Living

Is The Lesbian Masterdoc Biphobic? The Answer Might Alarm You.

Inside Chloë Sevigny’s Epic NYC Closet Sale: Fans Brave Long Lines to Get a Chance at Owning Some of the Fashion Icon’s Wardrobe

From Book to Athleisure, Avni Parekh Stylishly Reminds Us to “Be The Bigger Person”

Become the Main Character With Nicole Daddona’s Fashion Label, Magic Society

Four Puuur-fect Outfits From Last Night’s Met Gala That Celebrated Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat

The Karl Lagerfeld-Themed Met Gala Is Controversial, Just Like His Past

4 Simple Steps To Get This Dreamy, Daisy-Inspired Eye Makeup Look Perfect For Spring

Mermaidcore Is About To Be The Biggest Trend This Summer, But What The Hell Is It?

Taali’s Haunting new single is an Ode to Healing and Trauma

Revolutionary Sounds: 7 Feminist Albums That Turn 30 This Summer, Just Like BUST Magazine!

Janelle Monáe Returns to Music with a Queer and Joyful Bang: “Lipstick Lover” is the Summer Anthem We’ve Been Waiting For

Emma Stone is Back From the Dead and Slapping Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things” Trailer

Lana Del Rey Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe and Black Dahlia for “Candy Necklace” Music Video

Doja Cat Trolls Her Fans While Releasing Name of New Album

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Reuniting For The Sequel of “Freaky Friday”, And It’s a 2000s Fever Dream

Dolly Parton Is Joining Forces With Legendary Rock Stars For Her Epic “Rockstar” Album

Jenna Ortega is Playing the Daughter of Lydia Deetz in “Beetlejuice 2,” As She Should.

