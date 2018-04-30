“Drunk History” Creators: Telling More Inclusive Stories Makes For Better TV

At a Tribeca Film Festival event, Drunk History co-creators Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner talked about the process of creating the show after showing a series scenes from upcoming episodes (including a brilliant one about the creation of modern-day Halloween).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a talk moderated by frequent Drunk History guest Josh Charles, the Drunk History creators said that they feel a responsibility to tell stories about historical figures who aren’t all straight white cis men.

“We want stories to be more inclusive, and as we’ve been finding more stories that are more inclusive of every different marginalized person in the world, we’re finding that they’re better stories,” Konner said.

The hosts also said they hope that the show reaches those who need to see more inclusive stories, saying that they hoped that the frat boys who turned into their “Sex” episode, which aired earlier this year, ended up learning about Margaret Sanger, Gloria Steinem, and the Kinseys. “I always picture some 14-year-old boy who grew up with racist parents and doesn’t know any better, and now he’s learning about Marsha P. Johnson on a comedy network,” Waters said.

Konner also pointed out that the show also prioritizes inclusive casting, as in their episode focusing on the Section 504 Sit-In and the creation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “We cast all people with disabilities, and it was really not that hard, and all people should do that," he said. We’ll second that.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

top photo: Drunk History

More from BUST

"Drunk History" Covered The Stonewall Riots More Accurately Than A Whole Movie About It

Kristen Wiig And Lisa Bonet Are Amazeballs In "Drunk History"



"Hot And Bothered" Is Your New Favorite Queer Comedy Webseries

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.