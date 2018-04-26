Quantcast
Charlie Rose Is Planning On Hosting A '#MeToo Redemption Series': Link Roundup

Charlie Rose Is Planning On Hosting A "#MeToo Redemption Series": Link Roundup

Details
IN TV

charlierose d359e

Charlie Rose Markets "#MeToo Redemption"

As if it isn’t disturbing enough that there’s already talk of celebrities accused of sexual assault plotting comebacks, known creep Charlie Rose is reportedly going to take part in a new show about famous men dealing with the consequences of their actions. The show, which has already received a ton of backlash, would feature interviews with men including Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer. Read more, including editor Tina Brown’s refusal to produce the show, at Page Six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Bee Celebrates James Shaw Jr. (And We Do, Too)

In a segment on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, the host awarded James Shaw Jr. with the “first annual We Shouldn’t Have To Give Out This Award award” following Shaw’s heroic takedown of a gunman in the recent Waffle House shooting. Watch the clip on TBS.com.

Lynching Memorial Opens In Montgomery, AL.

Today, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in Montgomery, Alabama, to honor almost 4,400 victims of lynching, including some never before named publicly, reports The New York Times. The memorial was inspired by the Apartheid Museum and the Holocaust Memorial. Read more in the New York Times.

Janelle Monáe Comes Out As “A Free-Ass Motherfucker”

In her Rolling Stone cover story, Janelle Monáe opens up about music, her childhood, and her sexuality. She explains that in the past she has identified as bisexual, but other labels—including pansexual—have resonated with her, too. “I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she says. Read the full story in Rolling Stone.

N.F.L.’s Reported Number 1 Draft Pick Has A History Of Racism

Tweets have resurfaced in which Josh Allen of Wyoming, a quarterback Yahoo! Sports has called “a contender to be the N.F.L.’s No. 1 overall draft pick,” used the N-word. Additionally, Allen tweeted in 2013, “if it ain’t white, it ain’t right.” The tweets have since been deleted, but you can read them all at Yahoo! Sports.

This Week In WTF News: Tennessee Is Erecting A “Monument to Unborn Children”

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

On Monday, Tennessee’s Senate passed a bill requiring the state Capitol to build a monument “dedicated to healing generations of pain associated with the loss of aborted” fetuses, according to the memorial’s website. Read more at the Huffington Post.

Sex Cult NXIVM Is Being Written Into A TV Series

We first covered NXIVM, the sex cult that has branded, blackmailed, and starved women, in December, and the cult has garnered even more attention since actress Allison Mack was arrested for her connection to the cult and to leader Keith Raniere. Now, Annapurna Television optioned the rights to bring the group’s story to TV, with Westworld actress Shannon Woodward attached as an executive producer. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter.

Millie Bobby Brown Is The Youngest Person To Make The Time 100

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown made history on Tuesday as the youngest person to ever be featured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018. Read more on InStyle.  

This post was published April 26, 2018

Top photo via CBS / CBS This Morning

More from BUST

Sean Penn Wrote a Poem Calling #MeToo A "Toddler's Crusade": Link Roundup

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

University Of Tennessee Students Stand Up To Nazis When University Administration Won't

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: Charlie Rose , lynching , Tennessee , Millie Bobby Brown , Janelle Monáe , #MeToo

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

freedom1 aeb4b

Dear White Sisters: Please Don't Misuse Beyoncé

ElenaKanagyLoux01 298 CMYK 86d0d

This Textile Artist Is Giving New Life To Traditional Lacemaking

Lilith John Collier painting 73396

Understanding Lilith, Mythical Demon And Astrology's "Feminist Asteroid"

gilda f3d87

The New Documentary “Love, Gilda” Tells Gilda Radner’s Story In Her Own Words

Jasmine sees tweakers 7f4b4

Tess Sweet Was Addicted To Heroin, And She Wants You To Laugh About It

L7 97592

What The World Needs Now Is L7

littlewoods 2142a

"Little Woods" Tells A Story Of Two Sisters Living Below The Poverty Line

duckbutter 99e87

“Duck Butter” Is A Creative Sex Comedy That Falls Short Of What It Could Be

Dog Illustration Johnsons Household Book of Nature 1880 1b34b

In The 18th Century, Doggos Were Considered Fairies and Healers

5632876eb51a2 9cbc3

Aidy Bryant And Lorne Michaels Are Bringing Lindy West’s “Shrill” To Hulu: Link Roundup

Upcoming Events

Jemima Kirke's Birthday!
Thu Apr 26 @12:00AM
Women Unite Chicago Monthly Speaker Series
Thu Apr 26 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
Women's Circle Open Mic
Thu Apr 26 @ 7:30PM - 10:00PM
Tito's Presents: Austin Food & Wine Festival
Fri Apr 27 @12:00AM
Celebration of Women & Girls
Fri Apr 27 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
View Full Calendar