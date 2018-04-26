Charlie Rose Is Planning On Hosting A "#MeToo Redemption Series": Link Roundup

Charlie Rose Markets "#MeToo Redemption"

As if it isn’t disturbing enough that there’s already talk of celebrities accused of sexual assault plotting comebacks, known creep Charlie Rose is reportedly going to take part in a new show about famous men dealing with the consequences of their actions. The show, which has already received a ton of backlash, would feature interviews with men including Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer. Read more, including editor Tina Brown’s refusal to produce the show, at Page Six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Bee Celebrates James Shaw Jr. (And We Do, Too)

In a segment on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, the host awarded James Shaw Jr. with the “first annual We Shouldn’t Have To Give Out This Award award” following Shaw’s heroic takedown of a gunman in the recent Waffle House shooting. Watch the clip on TBS.com.

Lynching Memorial Opens In Montgomery, AL.

Today, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in Montgomery, Alabama, to honor almost 4,400 victims of lynching, including some never before named publicly, reports The New York Times. The memorial was inspired by the Apartheid Museum and the Holocaust Memorial. Read more in the New York Times.

Janelle Monáe Comes Out As “A Free-Ass Motherfucker”

In her Rolling Stone cover story, Janelle Monáe opens up about music, her childhood, and her sexuality. She explains that in the past she has identified as bisexual, but other labels—including pansexual—have resonated with her, too. “I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she says. Read the full story in Rolling Stone.

N.F.L.’s Reported Number 1 Draft Pick Has A History Of Racism

Tweets have resurfaced in which Josh Allen of Wyoming, a quarterback Yahoo! Sports has called “a contender to be the N.F.L.’s No. 1 overall draft pick,” used the N-word. Additionally, Allen tweeted in 2013, “if it ain’t white, it ain’t right.” The tweets have since been deleted, but you can read them all at Yahoo! Sports.

This Week In WTF News: Tennessee Is Erecting A “Monument to Unborn Children”

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

On Monday, Tennessee’s Senate passed a bill requiring the state Capitol to build a monument “dedicated to healing generations of pain associated with the loss of aborted” fetuses, according to the memorial’s website. Read more at the Huffington Post.

Sex Cult NXIVM Is Being Written Into A TV Series

We first covered NXIVM, the sex cult that has branded, blackmailed, and starved women, in December, and the cult has garnered even more attention since actress Allison Mack was arrested for her connection to the cult and to leader Keith Raniere. Now, Annapurna Television optioned the rights to bring the group’s story to TV, with Westworld actress Shannon Woodward attached as an executive producer. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter.

Millie Bobby Brown Is The Youngest Person To Make The Time 100

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown made history on Tuesday as the youngest person to ever be featured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018. Read more on InStyle.

This post was published April 26, 2018

Top photo via CBS / CBS This Morning

More from BUST

Sean Penn Wrote a Poem Calling #MeToo A "Toddler's Crusade": Link Roundup

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

University Of Tennessee Students Stand Up To Nazis When University Administration Won't

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.