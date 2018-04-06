Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Tiffany Haddish Is Producing A Comedy Series About Black Female Beauty

After nearly breaking the internet by hinting that someone bit Beyoncé, Tiffany Haddish is back with a new announcement: she’s going to be exec producing Unsubscribed, a new comedy series in development at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Unsubscribed “will examine female blackness, beauty and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.” Haddish will be joined by co-writers and producers Xosha Roquemore (who appeared in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and Fox’s The Mindy Project) and Danielle Henderson (HBO’s Divorce, Hulu’s Difficult People).

This announcement follows Haddish’s widespread success in the comedy film Girls' Trip, for which Vanity Fair called her “the funniest person alive right now.” But before we start watching, Tiffany, we just have to know: who bit Beyonce?!?

Photo Credit: Still image from Girl's Trip

