Tiffany Haddish Is Producing A Comedy Series About Black Female Beauty
Tiffany Haddish Is Producing A Comedy Series About Black Female Beauty

Tiffany Haddish ba5f0

After nearly breaking the internet by hinting that someone bit Beyoncé, Tiffany Haddish is back with a new announcement: she’s going to be exec producing Unsubscribed, a new comedy series in development at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Unsubscribed  “will examine female blackness, beauty and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.” Haddish will be joined by co-writers and producers Xosha Roquemore (who appeared in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and Fox’s The Mindy Project) and Danielle Henderson (HBO’s Divorce, Hulu’s Difficult People).

This announcement follows Haddish’s widespread success in the comedy film Girls' Trip, for which Vanity Fair called her “the funniest person alive right now.” But before we start watching, Tiffany, we just have to know: who bit Beyonce?!?

Photo Credit: Still image from Girl's Trip

Who Bit Beyoncé??: Link Roundup

For The First Time Since 1958, The Top Three Highest-Grossing Films Of The Year Starred Women

2 Dope Queens Jessica Williams And Phoebe Robinson Are Taking Over HBO — And The World

 


Victoria Albert is a Boston-born graduate journalism student. She covers reproductive justice, health policy, and feminism, and has written for In These Times and Alternet. She tweets at @victoria_alb3.
Tags: Tiffany Haddish , HBO , Beyonce
