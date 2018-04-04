Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Animated Series “Barry & Joe” Will Feature Time-Traveling Obama and Biden Fighting For Justice

If you have felt a visceral absence of ice cream, aviator sunglasses, and dignified government leadership in your life, you are not alone. In these dark times, we must look to animation for solace. Yes, the greatest bromance of all time is getting its own animated series. Barry & Joe is in the very early stages of development, and the theme song by femcee Miss Eaves was released today.

Created by Adam Reid, Barry & Joe: The Animated Series follows the adventures of Obama and Biden, who—through Elon Musk science wizardry—are sent back in time into their younger bodies. Guided only by a mysterious scientist from the future only they can hear (probably Neil deGrasse Tyson), Barry and Joe must fight in the past to save the future. It’s a sci-fi 80s throwback. Conan O’Brien executive produces alongside Chris Prynoski and Ben Kalina from the animation company Titmouse (of Big Mouth fame). Barry & Joe raised over $100,000 in a kickstarter campaign in August of 2017. Currently, the series is being pitched to different networks.

Video via Vimeo

The theme song "Barry & Joe: Bromance (Gonna Save The World)" came out today. It was written and performed by Miss Eaves, produced by KEISHH, with additional vocals by Lea Anderson. You probably know the Brooklyn rapper from her viral hit “Thunder Thighs.” Her music takes names and kicks ass. The theme song is no exception, and you can listen to it on Soundcloud and Spotify.

"45, tiny hands,

What you gonna do?"

You can sign up for emails to stay up to date on Barry & Joe’s website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. Honestly, they need to hurry up and make this happen because we can only sustain ourselves on Biden Bro memes for so long.

Top image: Facebook/Barry & Joe: The Animated Series

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.