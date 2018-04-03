Quantcast
Abbi Jacobson Of 'Broad City' Is Bringing 'A League of Their Own' To TV
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Abbi Jacobson Of "Broad City" Is Bringing "A League of Their Own" To TV

Details
IN TV

abbibroadcity 6af11

Thanks to Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, Mozart in the Jungle’s Will Graham, and Amazon Studios, A League of Their Own is getting a brand-new TV reboot. Based on the 1992 classic directed by Penny Marshall, Amazon’s take will look at the film through a contemporary lens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though not much information is available yet, we know that Jacobson and Graham will be executive producing the series alongside Hailey Wierengo of Field Trip Productions. Each episode will be a half hour long. Amazon has denied commenting since the details of the deal are still in the works. The logline for the show is as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Sadly, Jacobson won’t be playing an onscreen role—but chances are, this reboot is still about to become our new favorite show.

Top photo via Comedy Central / Broad City

More from BUST

Why Broad City's Abbi Jacobson Wrote A Book About Handbags: BUST Interview

Roxane Gay On How "Roseanne" Normalizes Trump: Link Roundup

"Star Trek" Has Always Been Political - And The "Discovery" Trailer Promises It Will Continue To Be

 


Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: A League of Their Own , Abbi Jacobson , TV reboot
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed 66dc7

Treefort Music Festival Was Exactly What I Needed To Recharge And Reconnect

blackpanther ebd87

Women With Shaved Heads Are Having A Pop Culture Moment — Showing How Political Hair Can Be

Sean Penn Cannes 2016 6422c

Sean Penn Wrote a Poem Calling #MeToo A “Toddler’s Crusade”: Link Roundup

lizphair 9f22a

The Day I Didn’t Get Liz Phair Tickets: A Queer Coming-Of-Age Story

bekah 62552

Queering "The Bachelor"

TERRY CREWS BUST Elisabeth Caren 4011 45fec

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Actor Terry Crews Is Man Enough To Say #MeToo

roxannegay 7c333

Roxane Gay On How “Roseanne” Normalizes Trump: Link Roundup

horscopeshed d67d3

What's Your April Sex Horoscope?

keepabortionlegal 8aa1c

Activists Explain Why Abortion Is A Human Right

heineken cae3c

Oh Look, Heineken Apologized For Their Racist And Sexist Ad

Upcoming Events

Garage: All-Women Comedy Showcase
Wed Apr 04 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
North Country Women Run! Event
Thu Apr 05 @ 6:00PM - 08:00PM
FAB4 Women Empowering Women Weekend Ladies Night Paint Party
Fri Apr 06 @ 6:30PM - 10:00PM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Fri Apr 06 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Sat Apr 07 @ 7:30PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar