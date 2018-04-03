Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Abbi Jacobson Of "Broad City" Is Bringing "A League of Their Own" To TV

Thanks to Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, Mozart in the Jungle’s Will Graham, and Amazon Studios, A League of Their Own is getting a brand-new TV reboot. Based on the 1992 classic directed by Penny Marshall, Amazon’s take will look at the film through a contemporary lens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though not much information is available yet, we know that Jacobson and Graham will be executive producing the series alongside Hailey Wierengo of Field Trip Productions. Each episode will be a half hour long. Amazon has denied commenting since the details of the deal are still in the works. The logline for the show is as follows:

A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Sadly, Jacobson won’t be playing an onscreen role—but chances are, this reboot is still about to become our new favorite show.

Top photo via Comedy Central / Broad City

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.