Samantha Bee Explains Why We Need to Worry About New National Security Advisor John Bolton In Less Than 2 Minutes
Samantha Bee’s show Full Frontal featured a segment dedicated to the Iraq War and what, if anything, we have learned in the 15 years since. Near the end (4:44 in the video), she addressed how the rumored new national security advisor, John R. Bolton, could make America repeat history. This time with Iran instead of Iraq. The next day, the White House replaced H.R. McMaster with John R. Bolton as national security advisor.

This makes Bolton the third hawkish national security advisor in the Trump administration. Not only was he a very vocal supporter of the invasion of Iraq, he has also advocated for the bombing of Iran for years. His warmongering echoes the "shoot first, ask questions maybe" attitude that got the U.S. into Iraq 15 years ago. Bolton has expressed this opinion many times, which Bee shows us in many clips from talk shows. Why wasn’t he already in the Trump administration? Apparently 45 didn’t like the handlebar mustache aesthetic for his secretary of state.

Obviously that’s no longer a deal breaker. Now Bolton has “the desiccated beef-jerky-like ear of our impressionable president and is ready to lead us into Iraq 2: Iran. The most unwanted sequel since Donald Trump, Jr.” It’s funny, because it’s true.

Top photo via TBS/Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.
Tags: Samantha Bee , Full Frontal , Trump , Iraq , Iran , John R. Bolton , National Security
