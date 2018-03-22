Quantcast
Week Of Women: March 23-29, 2018
Details
IN TV

santaclaritadiet 6489c

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the return of Santa Clarita Diet, new music by Sunflower Bean, and more. Plus, catch our April/May issue with cover gal Samira Wiley on newsstands beginning Tuesday, March 26 — you can read a sneak peek here.

MOVIES

Beauty and the Dogs



Tunisian woman director Kaouther Ben Hania’s new movie follows college student Mariam (Mariam Al Ferjani) as she looks for help after being raped by cops at a college party but finds only victim-blaming. Out Friday, March 23.

Roxanne Roxanne 

This new biopic — directed by Michael Larnell and produced by Pharrell Williams — showes the rise to fame of one of the first women rappers, Roxanne Shanté (played by Chanté Adams). BUST writes, "This film is a joy for hip-hop heads." Out Friday, March 23 on Netflix. See April/May issue for review. 

 

TV

Santa Clarita Diet



Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet — in which Drew Barrymore plays a suburban real estate agent-turned-zombie — returns for its second season. Out Friday, March 23 on Netflix. Read our intreview with Santa Clarita Diet actor Liv Hewson here.

Roseanne



The beloved late ‘80s/early ‘90s TV series gets a reboot with a political edge: Roseanne, like the actress who plays her, is a Trump supporter, while other family members are not. Premieres Tuesday, March 27 on ABC.

MUSIC

Twentytwo In Blue by Sunflower Bean



Sunflower Bean’s new album “is carried by dreamy tunes broken by staccato guitar riffs and the harmonies of frontwoman/bassist Julia Cumming and singer/guitarist Nick Kivien,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 23. See April/May print issue for review.

Sweet Unknown by Erika Wennerstorm



Heartless Bastards singer Erika Wennerstrom’s solo debut “infuses everything we love about the band’s smoke-and-grit energy into a record that’s intimate, open-throated, and still rollicking as hell,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 23. See April/May print issue for review.

Clean by Soccer Mommy



In her first full LP, Soccer Mommy, aka 20-year-old Sophie Allison, is “a mellifluous post-breakup breakdown that feels all the nuanced feels.” Out now. See April/May print issue for review.

BOOKS

 Broad Band: the Untold Story Of The Women Who Made The Internet by Claire L. Evans

broadband 53b11

Author Claire L. Evans compiles a collection of profiles of the women who made the internet, including Ada Lovelace, who worked on the first mechanical computer in the 1940s; WWII programmer Grace Hopper; and social network pioneer Stacy Horn. Out now. See April/May print issue for review.

 Ask Me About My Uterus: A Quest To Make Doctors Believe In Women's Pain by Abby Norman

askme a415b

In this book, Abby Norman “explores the history of endometriosis and her experience with it, highlighting the ways in which doctors have spent centuries writing off female pain as hysteria,” writes BUST. Out now. See April/May print issue for review.

 Would You Rather? A Memoir Of Growing Up And Coming Out by Katie Heaney

wouldyourather 33577

BUST writes: “Katie Heaney’s first book Never Have I Ever: My Life (So Far) Without A Date navigated Heaney’s strikeout record with men; Would You Rather? describes her realization that she wasn’t into that shit because she’s actually gay.” Plus, it’s “poignant, insightful, and LOL-funny.” Out now. See April/May print issue for review.

top photo: Netflix/Santa Clarita Diet

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: week of women , Sunflower Bean , Santa Clarita Diet
