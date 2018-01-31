Quantcast
This Hilarious Webseries Is Changing The Narrative About Abortion
ctrl alt delete shot 1 copy a9482

 

Ctrl Alt Del is a new webseries about abortion that you won’t want to abort. Composed of seven short episodes—each only three minutes long—Ctrl Alt Del follows seven different women from all walks of life as they each have an abortion. Set in the same clinic, each episode focuses on a different woman’s story. The filmmarkers, Roni Geva and Margaret Katch, also fill their world with a cast of recurring characters, including a gaggle of pro-choice protestors, a delightfully odd and shameless waiting-room patient who never learned about personal space, and a reproductive counselor preaching the gospel of the zero-population growth movement.

ctrl alt del 37712

The best part of Ctrl Alt Del is that it’s downright relatable. Statistically, 1 in 4 women in the US will have an abortion by the time she turns 45, reports the Guttmacher Institute. That’s A LOT of women. And that number doesn’t include all of the trans and non-binary folks with uteruses that undergo the procedure in their lifetimes, either. But, as Geva and Katch, who have both had abortions, explained in a statement, "most stories that even slightly grazed the subject of abortion depicted a woman that wasn’t them at all; most times it was a teenager who was really conflicted about the procedure and ended up having the baby." Emboldened with the possibility of changing the a narratives generally ridden with grief, remorse, shame, and guilt, Geva and Katch have created relatable content, using real women’s stories of abortion to show us that abortion is not only normal and routine, but also the right decision. 

 In less time than it takes to shave your legs, you can watch the whole heartwarming, and humorous series here.

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
