Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Less Than Anthony Anderson On 'Black-ish,' And That's About To Change

On January 9, All the Money in the World made headlines when USA Today reported Michelle Williams was paid under $1,000 during the film reshoot while her co-star Mark Wahlberg made — well — all the money in the world (or $1.5 million). Now, the Hollywood Reporter is sharing that Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is apparently earning “significantly less” than her onscreen husband Anthony Anderson.

The award-winning show is currently undergoing negotiations for its fifth season. An unnamed source told the Hollywood Reporter that if Ellis Ross isn’t compensated equally, she may appear only as a guest role on Black-ish to make time for other projects. The news was discussed at a Time’s Up meeting following the Golden Globes.

An ABC network source told the Hollywood Reporter that Ellis Ross will have an increased salary, and also noted that the difference could have less to do with gender and more to do with Anderson’s role as an executive producer.

Still, though, it’s important that Ellis Ross makes a fair wage — especially given that she’s the only Black-ish actor who’s taken home a Golden Globe for her performance. In 2017, she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, making her the first black woman to win the award since 1982.

