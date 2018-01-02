Quantcast
Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

Details
IN TV

 

Hoda.jpg

NBC announced on Tuesday morning that Hoda Kotb would be replacing Matt Lauer as co-anchor of the network’s morning show, Today. Kotb had temporarily replaced Lauer after he was fired in November over sexual harassment allegations, reports the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combined team of Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the other anchor of Today, will be the first time that two women will be the show’s official main hosts.

Guthrie welcomed Kotb to the show Tuesday morning. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled.”  

Kotb responded, “I’m pinching myself.”

Guthrie later added, “You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this.”

Considering Today is bolstered by a largely female audience, the move makes sense, and we’re excited to see the first of what we hope to be more female representation in the news, and television screens in general. Kotb will continue to co-host the fourth hour of the program with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Several of her “Today” colleagues took to Twitter to congratulate her, including Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, and Al Roker. The new anchors and their colleagues also celebrated with champagne at the end of the second hour of the program.

Not a bad way to kick off 2018. Cheers, Hoda!

Photo via NBC's Today.

More from BUST

An Incomplete (And Constantly Expanding) List Of Powerful Men Accused Of Sexual Harrassment And Assault Since Harvey Weinstein

If Men Fear You, Let Them

Trump Continues His Public Fight Against Sanity This Week 

 

Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to follow her transformation into a cat. 

Tags: hoda kotb , matt lauer , NBC Today , women in television
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

IMG 2253 1 3dedf

If Men Fear You, Let Them

luciana bcba5

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

dearsisters 43b72

Hundreds Of Hollywood Women Unite To Fight Sexual Harassment In ALL Industries

Upcoming Events

Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Tue Jan 16 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
Zooey Deschanel's Birthday!
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar