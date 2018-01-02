Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

NBC announced on Tuesday morning that Hoda Kotb would be replacing Matt Lauer as co-anchor of the network’s morning show, Today. Kotb had temporarily replaced Lauer after he was fired in November over sexual harassment allegations, reports the New York Times.

The combined team of Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the other anchor of Today, will be the first time that two women will be the show’s official main hosts.

Guthrie welcomed Kotb to the show Tuesday morning. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled.”

Kotb responded, “I’m pinching myself.”

Guthrie later added, “You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this.”

Considering Today is bolstered by a largely female audience, the move makes sense, and we’re excited to see the first of what we hope to be more female representation in the news, and television screens in general. Kotb will continue to co-host the fourth hour of the program with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Several of her “Today” colleagues took to Twitter to congratulate her, including Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, and Al Roker. The new anchors and their colleagues also celebrated with champagne at the end of the second hour of the program.

Not a bad way to kick off 2018. Cheers, Hoda!

Photo via NBC's Today.

Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to follow her transformation into a cat.