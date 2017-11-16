"Broad City" Recap: Season 4, Episode 8 — "House Sitting"

This week on Broad City, Ilana gets hired to house sit at a place with a washer-dryer set, and Abbi matches on Bumble with someone from high school. Hint: He wasn't her classmate. As always, check out our contributors’s reactions!

When Danielle and Lindsay go to watch the episode:

Danielle: This episode is called “House Sitting.”



Lindsay: They’re gonna break something!

When they are in the apartment:

Lindsay: That laundry room is the size of my apartment.



Danielle: Do you think this is what Lady Gaga’s apartment looks like?



Lindsay: Do you think Lady Gaga has medieval decorations in her house?



Danielle: Didn’t you see her house in her documentary?



Lindsay: She could have five houses.

When Abbi and Ilana find the bidet:

Danielle: Oh, a bidet! Have you ever used one?



Lindsay: No. Have you ever used one?



Danielle: I did and I messed up.



Lindsay: How did you mess up a bidet?



Danielle: Oh, this is totally a plug for Bumble!



Lindsay: I still need to know how you messed up a bidet.



Danielle: I just got the water over places I wasn’t supposed to. Are you supposed to sit on a bidet like a toilet?



Lindsay: I just told you I’ve never used a bidet!

When Abbi’s teacher shows up:

Danielle: Do you think he’s an English teacher or a social studies teacher?



Lindsay: Umm… Social studies.



Danielle: I was thinking that too, but then I thought English.



Lindsay: He could also be economics.



Danielle: They made you take that class?!



Lindsay: Yeah.



Danielle: I told you he was an English teacher!

When Lindsay gets an entrepreneurial streak:

Lindsay: Do you want to start a business and it’s men’s business suits with shoulder pads?



Danielle: What?



Lindsay: Like, a suitcoat with shoulder pads, but for men only.



Danielle: But why would they need shoulder pads?



Lindsay: Why do women wear shoulder pads?



Danielle: Oh. You’re right.

When Ilana and Lincoln are dressing up:

Danielle: She’s gonna poop in her dress!



Lindsay: That would be two poop episodes with Ilana’s poop!



Danielle: But what if she eats cheese?

When Abbi and Ilana were talking about Home Improvement:

Danielle: I don’t remember much about Home Improvement.



Lindsay: I was watching Home Improvement in its prime. Fourth grade was all about watching Home Improvement on Tuesday nights.



Danielle: I think I watched Home Improvement on Nick at Nite.



Lindsay: Oh. my. god…

When Ilana pooped:

Danielle: I knew she was going to poop!



Lindsay: They did that!



Danielle: It’s fine, they can just use the laundry room.

When Ilana and Lincoln are sharing their Google calendars:

Danielle: We should do that.



Lindsay: What?



Danielle: Share our Google calendars.



Lindsay: I think it’s time.

When Lincoln and Ilana decide to separate:

Lindsay: No! I don’t want Lincoln to leave.



Danielle: Wait. What happened?



Lindsay: They’re taking time apart so she doesn’t become the Doritos.



Danielle: Oh, that’s so sweet.

When Jaime is on the staircase:

Danielle: Spiraling staircase! IT’S A METAPHOR FOR HIS LIFE SPIRALING.

When Abbi is about to sleep with her teacher:

Danielle: Have you ever read The New Yorker front to back?



Lindsay: Nope.



Danielle: You missed it! They kissed!



Lindsay: Oh no.



Danielle: Eeeewwwwwwww.



Lindsay: There’s just so much bad stuff happening in this room.



Danielle: A lot of things were broken, just not objects.



Lindsay: Yep.



Danielle: Do you think that was Abbi’s real teacher?



Lindsay: Mike Birbiglia is her real teacher?



Danielle: Oh, I didn’t know it was him.



Lindsay: He’s trying to think of child Abbi!



Danielle: OH, FUCK HIM.



Lindsay: This is not good timing.

Final thoughts on the episode:

Danielle: The only teachers you can have sex with are the ones that aren’t yours.





Images via Broad City/Comedy Central

Lindsay and Danielle are Philadelphia-based freelance writers.