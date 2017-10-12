"Broad City" Recap: Season 4, Episode 4 — "Mushrooms"

This week, Broad City returns with a trippy, partially-animated episode appropriately called "Mushrooms."

When they’re making the shrooms:

Lindsay: What are they making? Food or drugs?



Danielle: Are they putting the shrooms in the food?



Lindsay: I don’t know any of these names they’re saying.



Danielle: Oh no. where are they going? … oh, like a drug trip. Because “Mushrooms” is the name of the episode.



Lindsay: Ew. They just ate mushroom yogurt.



When they become cartoons:

Danielle: She has no feet! HOW ARE THEY IN PUBLIC RIGHT NOW!?



Lindsay: I don’t think Ilana’s cartoon hair is curly enough for me.



Danielle: They’re completely animated! Is it the whole episode now?!



Lindsay: What can be animated after this? Do you think they’ll be Claymation at some point?



Danielle: They’re going to turn blue in another second.

When they jumped down a tunnel:

Lindsay: Do you think the tunnel is going to take them to another planet?



Danielle: I think they’re gonna die.



Lindsay: Do you think they’re in the sewer?



Danielle: I don’t know. But there’s no water there.



Lindsay: But it looks like a sewer.



Danielle: ARE THEY IN A LITERAL RIVER!? What if they’re just in a puddle of pee?



Lindsay: What if they came out of the trip and they floated to Jersey?



Danielle: I don’t think that’s possible.



Lindsay: If a dog can win a basketball championship, they can float to Jersey.



Danielle: Wait, you mean Air Bud?

Lindsay: Yup, I do.

When they turned into cartoon cucumbers:



Danielle: How did they become cucumbers?



Lindsay: Because they said “cool as a cucumber” and if you believe it, you can achieve it.



Danielle: You ever see that show Bananas in Pajamas? What if that’s what they turned into later?

When they’re picking out macaroons:

Danielle: Isn’t this macaroon store the one that was really popular in France and then came to New York?



Lindsay: I really don’t know much about macaroons.

When Ilana is propositioned:

Danielle: Threesome.

Lindsay: You totally called that.



Danielle: Are they going to have a sex scene or is it too sexy for cable? What if this isn’t real?



Lindsay: Oh no she’s going to have a threesome with different people than she thought. Or fall asleep.



Danielle: This is such a bad idea.





When Abbi’s boss offered her a promotion:

Lindsay: Can you throw up from shrooms?



Danielle: Why?



Lindsay: What if she throws up on her boss and ruins it and gets fired?



Danielle: Is that a thing where a boss asks you to dinner after work?



Lindsay: Yeah.



Danielle: Hmm.

When they vape:

Lindsay: What happens when you mix shrooms and weed?



Danielle: Nothing good.

When Abbi killed the cat:

Danielle: Oh no!



Lindsay: This is worse than I ever expected.



Danielle: Why is it smushed?



Lindsay: Throw up would have been much better than that.



Danielle: I knew something was going to go wrong.



Lindsay: You don’t kill a pet.



Danielle: There’s no going back from that.



Lindsay: Who names a cat Amanda?



Danielle: Wait. You let cats out, right?



Lindsay: I mean, there are outdoor cats.

