Amy Sedaris' 6 Batshit Tips For "Enjoying The Outdoors"

Amy Sedaris is a living legend. Perhaps you know and love her from her twisted TV-series-turned-feature-film Strangers With Candy. Or maybe you adore her for her off-kilter DIY books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts For Poor People. Either way, this fall, fans of both her on-screen persona and her loony lifestyle brand will be flocking to her new truTV series, At Home with Amy Sedaris (premiering October 24), a surreal show that looks like what would happen if the producers of The Martha Stewart Show started dropping that good acid.

For the following photo essay, we asked the inimitable Ms. Sedaris to share her fave tips for going out and enjoying nature. You may not want to try these at home, but you’ll definitely want to pin these pix to your vision board.

45R PANTS, LEI, AND BANDANAS; KAPITAL LONG SHIRT; FIG 7 JEWELRY

Choosing the right luggage for your stay in the outdoors is important—it must be functional and practical. Most importantly, your camp baggage must express something about you. For instance, I like to tie my belongings into bindles and then attach them to the end of a stick. This says, simply, “I don’t like authority and I don’t mind pooping in a ditch.”

RACHEL COMEY DRESS; FIG 7 JEWELRY

An eight pound Italian sea bass from an upstate New York trout stream? You bet! Never fish for what you hope to catch, buy what you want to eat. In the end, does it really matter how it got on the hook?

45R PANTS (ROLLED UP); RACHEL COMEY TUNIC; GIANVITO ROSSI SHOES; FIG 7 JEWELRY. special thanks to Marcel Dzama for the bear suit

Being harassed by a bear is not uncommon in the wild. If pursued, find a high place to sit it out and relax. Eventually he’ll get bored and move on—they always do.

45R BANDANA; VINTAGE SHIRT; RACHEL COMEY DENIM SKIRT; FIG 7 JEWELRY; GIANVITO ROSSI SHOES

Good chopping technique is essential when camping: 1. Grasp the axe firmly but don’t squeeze too tight. 2. Position one hand low on the handle, the other close to the head, and slide down to maximize the striking force. 3. Swing wildly at the wood as if it were a former lover’s skull (you know who you are).

45R PANTS AND PONCHO; FIG 7 JEWELRY; RACHEL COMEY STOCKINGS (ON CLOTHESLINE)

Nothing is more soothing than the light crackle of a small campfire. Building a fire is easy. First, gather dry leaves, dead grass, and small twigs, and pile into a rustic teepee shape. Next, douse the adorable structure with any industrial grade accelerant. I’ve had great success with kerosene.

ADAM SELMAN SLEEPING BAG WITH SLEEVES; FIG 7 JEWELRY

Alone on a cool mountain evening, a sleeping bag with sleeves is always a terrific choice—until the wolves begin to circle.

Photos by Danielle St. Laurent

Styling By Vickty Farrell // Makeup & Hair by Kelly Quan // Props by Chelsea Maruskin

This article originally appeared in the October/November 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

