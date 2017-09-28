"Broad City" Recap: Season 4, Episode 3 — "Just The Tips"

This week, Broad City returns with “Just the Tips,” and the episode really is all about them: Nails, genitalia, and even amatuer relationship advice. Additionally, a previous character is reintroduced, and an…accident…is thrown abruptly into the mix.

Check out our reactions this week!

On the opening scene:

Danielle: Is he Donald Trump?

Lindsay: No, he’s too fashionable.

Danielle: IT’S DONALD TRUMP!

Lindsay: No! … Maybe Eric at best.

When Ilana has a ton of cash money:

Danielle: She puts her money in her bed? Why?

Lindsay: If you were a robber, would you look for money in sheets?

Danielle: Maybe under a mattress, but not over it, I guess.

Ilana picking up Abbi in the limo:

Danielle: Is that real money?

Lindsay: Why does she look like she’s from Texas?

Danielle: How can she have this much money?

Lindsay: There’s got to be a cap to how much money she can make at this job. She’s going to eventually run out if she continues spending like this.

Learning about circumcision:

Danielle: I don’t get it. Cut his…

Lindsay: His pee-pee.

Danielle: Wait. they do that to adults?

Scrutinizing Ilana’s outfit:

Lindsay: Do you think it holds her nipples in place?

Danielle: They definitely have fabric or boob tape there. Because look, it’s a different tone.

Lindsay: Do you think watching/hoping for a nip slip is appropriate in this situation?

Danielle: I think it’s appropriate.

Lindsay: Is Ilana’s outfit a reference to The Fifth Element? It totally is.

Danielle: I was wondering why she was dressed so loudly. It’s just a casual party, not a rager.

When Ilana see Lincoln at the party:

*LINDSAY AND DANIELLE LOUDLY GASP*

Danielle: Do you think they’re gonna bang?

Lindsay: Oh yeah. Check out how amazing they both look.

When Ilana shit her leotard:

Danielle: She’s gonna throw up or poop!

Lindsay: SHE SHIT HERSELF! Lincoln totally knew she shit herself!

Danielle: That means she’s shit in front of him before!

Lindsay: If you spent $50 on a leotard and you shit yourself…

Danielle I would leave it.

Lindsay: How bad do you think it smells in there? How come nobody has puked?

Danielle: Imagine the person who owns that apartment. They’re going to wake up the next morning and find a towel and leotard full of shit.

Abbi trying to give relationship advice:

Danielle: No, Abbi. NO. Abbi doesn’t know anything. Why is she talking to this woman?

Lindsay: What do you think she’s going to get sucked into?

Danielle: YOU DON’T HAVE TIME TO GET INTO EMOTIONAL LABOR, ABBI.

Lindsay: Oh god. This is going to get so awkward.

Danielle: Ohio and Iowa are not the same states, Abbi. They’re at least eight hours apart.

Lindsay: It has to be more than that. Like 12.

Danielle: Definitely not 10.

Lindsay: I’m pulling up Mapquest.

Danielle: MAPQUEST?

Lindsay: God dammit. Eight hours and 45 minutes.

On Ilana’s claws:

Danielle: 480 dollars!? For NAILS.

Lindsay: Oh my god she didn’t even have them for 24 hours. That makes me so stressed.

The episode overall:

Danielle: This episode was boring.

LINDSAY: JUST THE TIPS. EVERYTHING IN THIS EPISODE IS TIPS. THE WORK TIPS, THE NAILS.

Danielle: THE PENIS.

(Lindsay’s husband from the other room): Relationship tips!

Images via Broad City/Comedy Central

Lindsay and Danielle are Philadelphia-based freelance writers. Midwest native Lindsay's work, which you can learn more about on Twitter, has appeared on Care2, the Huffington Post, and One Green Planet among others. Wannabe Midwest native Danielle's work, which you can learn more about at daniellecorcione.com and on Twitter, has appeared in Teen Vogue, Esquire, and more.