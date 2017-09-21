"Sabrina: The Teenage Witch" Is Returning — In New, Goth Form

Apparently witches are scary, or rather Sabrina the Teenage Witch is about to be. The CW is developing a new show entitled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is focused on the original Archie Comics version. That version followed a much darker Sabrina then you may remember from your younger years. This adaptation is being compared to the Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby — um, excuse me, Hilda and Zelda would never let something like that happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new adaptation shares executive producers with other CW dramas Riverdale, The Flash and Supergirl. The new Sabrina will premiere in the 2018-2019 CW schedule. Fans are already excited at the premise of Sabrina showing up in Riverdale’s upcoming season — similar to how they introduced The Flash by cameo in Arrow.

It is doubtful Melisa Joan Heart will be coming back in this adaptation, so who will star as Sabrina is still up in the air — but if there isn’t an animatronic Sebastian, I will throw a fit. The OG Sabrina The Teenage Witch aired from 1996-2003, and if this new adaptation can run for half as long, it would be a huge accomplishment. The network is being real hush-hush about this new and exciting adaptation, so unfortunately we’ll have to be patient and cross our fingers that the into credits still involve her outfit changes and classic one-liners.

Header Photo via Sabrina The Teenage Witch



Photos via Archie Comics

More from BUST

10 Witch Movies And TV Shows To Watch This Halloween

The Real Betty Dumped Archie, Regrets Nothing

"Supergirl Being Super" Is The Feminist Comic We Need

big haired nerd who likes to talk about books, politics, coffee and anything else you can think of. Be warned of shennanigans: follow me on twitter @BRIawesome