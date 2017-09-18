8 Moments To Care About From The 69th Emmys

The 69th Annual Emmys was last night, and we all know you watched the red carpet but then just checked Twitter for news – the Oscars were dramatic enough, we’re all still a little scarred. In case you live under a rock and haven’t heard the news: the Emmys went pretty well, and considering we’re living in practically apocalyptic times, it was a nice reality break. Celebrities even honored the Dream Act by wearing blue ribbons. Also, from now on we’ll all be referring to RuPaul as Emmy. Here are some other moments you should care about:

1. Donald Glover won Outstanding Director on a Comedy Series for Atlanta

Well, finally! Glover is the first black man to win this award, and completely deserved it because Atlanta is truly a game changer on TV. He also took home Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta and in his speech thanked Donald Trump for “making black people number one on the most oppressed list. He’s the reason I’m probably up here” – reminding us all that the real Donald will gladly shout you out for your white-washed, racist, loser nonsense. He also spoke directly to his wife, son, and unborn child: “we’re listening to Stevie tonight,” he said as we all wiped away one beautiful tear from our face.



2. Lena Waithe won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Master of None

Photo from "Thanksgiving" on Master of None

Seriously, truly, Lena needs to be everyone’s hustle role model right now, because she worked her butt off to get here and I AM JUST SO PROUD. Waithe is the first black woman and first black queer woman to win this awar,d and she obviously deserves it for the episode “Thanksgiving” on Master of None, which dealt carefully, beautifully, and completely with queerness, family, and coming out as a young queer black girl. “Thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a queer black girl from the heart of Chicago” – is the #brownboymagic and #blackgirlmagic too much to handle? No, give me more.



3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus cant stop winning Emmys for VEEP

Winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series is impressive enough, but to win six times in a row is just showy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus can’t stop winning Emmys for playing Selina Meyer in VEEP – understandably so, because both she and the show and are pure gold. It is unprecedented for her to she win six Emmys for one role, but who else could do it besides Selina Meyer – in a more perfect world. she would be our real president.



4. The women of Big Little Lies win big

Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern made Big Little Lies fans proud by winning Best Actress in a Limited Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – and don’t get in a tizzy about Kidman and Skarsgard mouth-kiss, it was a warm but totally unromantic moment. The stars took their time of stage to praise the writers for women-focused narratives and strong female characters. Reese Witherspoon, while accepting the award for Best Limited Series with her castmates, said, “Bring women to the front of their own stories and make them the hero of their own stories” – hitting the nail on the head as to why we really loved the show in the first place.

5. Riz Ahmed won Best Actor in a Limited Series, the first Asian man and first Muslim man to do so

Riz Ahmed used his platform to praise the Innocence Project and South Asian Youth Action Organization – proving yet again he is both WOKE and smoking hot. His role in The Night Of was especially amazing and he was obviously deserving of an Emmy, but the fact that he is the first Asian and first Muslim man to win this award is somehow still disappointing. Stephen Colbert congratulated the room in his opening number for being the most diverse Emmys yet, three years in a row, which is cool and all, but why did it take 69 Emmys to finally have an Asian man win this award? Oh right, racism.



6. Stephen Colbert jokes about Donald Trump and it was a little too real

Colbert joked that if only Trump had won an Emmy for The Apprentice, he probably wouldn’t of run for president, saying, “So in a way, this is all your fault” to the crowd before calling Trump “Walter Much Whiter” to thunderous applause. He even reminded us all that Trump not winning an Emmy came up during a one of the presidential debates, and we all remembered the cloud of doom over our heads. There is a fine line between joking about politics/politicians and trivializing politics/politicians, and Colbert danced that line all night.



7. Oh yeah, Sean Spicer is doing cameos now

Sean Spicer took the stage of the 69th Emmys to joke about crowd size, and it would be funny if he hadn’t, ya know, worked for and helped Donald Trump who is literally tearing families, communities, and the country as a whole apart. Some loved Spicer’s cameo, thinking it was hilarious and culturally poignant, while others thought it trivializing of the real issues Spicer propagated through the White House microphones.



8. The best response to Spicer doing cameo work is Melissa McCarthy and Anna Chlumsky’s faces

Just look at these two jewels realizing we’re all in the matrix and nothing is normal. Both McCarthy and Chlumsky seemed shocked and comically confused about Spicer being on stage, riding McCarthy’s famous wheelie-podium. The only thing that could have made it better is if McCarthy charged the stage and literally took her podium back. Feel free to use these gifs for every reaction you have ever again.

Also, let us never forget Issa Rae

Header Screenshot via NBC

