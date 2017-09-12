Gina Rodriguez Will Produce A New TV Series About An Undocumented Family

BUST’s current cover gal, Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin, is continuing to speak out for immigrant rights — this time by producing a new TV series about undocumented immigrants. Titled Illegal, it’s an hourlong dramedy that will air on the CW. Illegal will tell the story of a teenager who was brought to the US as a child, and his family, writes Deadline. It's based on the real-life series of Jane the Virgin writer Rafael Agustin, who was born in Ecuador, grew up in American, and didn't learn he was undocumented until high school.

Illegal is one of two projects Rodriguez sold as a producer with her I Can & I Wil Productions. The second is Have Mercy, a medical drama that will air CBS. It’s based on a German series called Dr. Illegal and will follow a Latina doctor who is unable to practice when she moves to Miami, but who then opens a makeshift clinic in her apartment. Rodriguez will executive produce both series.

In an interview with the LA Times, Rodriguez addressed Trump’s announcement that he dismantle DACA. “For me personally I was just devastated. My heart breaks for these young kids that are just trying. America just seems real brutal these days,” she said. “Everything that I’ve grown up with and thought America stood for has just been destroyed by this administration time and time again. I’m just so afraid for young kids who fear not having anywhere to go. I just wish I could change it all, but I can’t.”

She also spoke out about her determination to bring stories about Latino stories to the screen.

“When we talk about inclusivity, there are a lot of communities that aren't being discussed. And the Latino community, we have waves of Latinos doing projects — but do they get exposure? I want there to be such a plethora that you have to name us on multiple hands. I saw a lot of kids in my feed happy that their stories — or at least an aspect — are finally getting told. I’m not just talking about DACA or undocumented. I’m talking about all Latinos in this country wanting to feel present in this country and loved and supported.”

We can't wait to learn more about these series and, of course, watch them!

Top photo: BUST Magazine August/September, Photograhpy by Kat Borchart, Styling by Ashley Avignone, Hair by Kristin Heitkotter, Makeup by Carissa Ferreri, Props by Chelsea Maruskin, Shot at the Gramercy Park Hotel

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.