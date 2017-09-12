These 10 RuPaul Quotes Will Inspire You to Live Boldly

Quantcast

No one can rock both a suit and a ballgown better than the iconic RuPaul. But one of her other many talents is dishing out absolutely pitch perfect life advice. As host of RuPaul's Drag Race, she has been a mentor for drag queens and idol for just about everyone. And for this, RuPaul won her second consecutive Emmy for hosting Drag Race! In honor of the Emmy win, here are ten inspiring and uplifting quotes from the queen of queens herself.

“True wealth is having the knowledge to maneuver and navigate the mental obstacles that inhibit your ability to soar.”

“When you become the image of your own imagination, it's the most powerful thing you could ever do.”

“Whatever you proclaim as your identity here in the material realm is also your drag. You are not your religion. You are not your skin color. You are not your gender, your politics, your career, or your marital status. You are none of the superficial things that this world deems important. The real you is the energy force that created the entire universe!”

”It's a sort of piss-take on culture, because a drag queen is a clown - a parody of our society. It's a sarcastic spoof on culture, which allows us to laugh at ourselves - but in a way that is inclusive of everyone.”

“Mama said 'Unless they gonna pay your bills, pay them bitches no mind.'”

“Biggest obstacle I ever faced was my own limited perception of myself.”

“We're born naked, and the rest is drag.”

“Learn to love yourself, 'cause if you can't love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?”

“But for me, you know, snatching trophies has never been what I’m doing this for. I’ve always created my own story line and created my own path. If I had waited for the status quo, the industry to recognize me, I would’ve been waiting a long time.”

 

Kat Kothen-Hill is a BUST intern living in Brooklyn, NY.

Follow her on Twitter:@katkothenhill and on Instagram:kitkatkothenhill.
