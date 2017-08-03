Watch Bridget Everett Sing “Piece Of My Heart” And Get A Standing Ovation on Late Night TV

“All good nights begin with karaoke and they also end with karaoke.” - Jimmy Fallon

We already loved actress and comedian Bridget Everett, but now we love her even more after she kept it real and fun on NBC's The Tonight Show earlier this week.

She appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show for the first time on August 1, and talked about her career – first starting in karaoke and then moving up to the cabaret/alt-comedy scene of New York City. She also elaborated on her life motto – “DDHD” (“Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines”), which stems back to a 2013 interview between LL Cool J and Oprah – and how it influenced her life.

“It’s so tender, right? It’s so true. When you’re 42 years old, waiting tables, you’re like ‘DDHD’ tattooed, tattoed, tattoed,” Everett explained to Fallon, while pointing to her wrists, forehead, stomach and thigh.

But the highlight of her segment was belting out Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” with her well-known cabaret pipes – and She. Owned. It. It was so good that she received a standing ovation from Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience at the end. See the full interview segment below, including her killer karaoke performance (which is after the 5:35 mark).

See Everett star in her upcoming movies this summer: Fun Mom Dinner (out August 4) and Patti Cake$ (out August 18). You can also check out our spotlights and those accompanying movie trailers in The Hotness.

Photo: Screenshot - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, YouTube

