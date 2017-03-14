Quantcast

Broad City Star Ilana Glazer Is Now Married

While Ilana Glazer may let it all hang out in her comedy show, Broad City, she is very reserved about her personal life. It came as a surprise for us all when Pheobe Robinson, of the podcast Two Dope Queens, posted a congratulatory pic on Instagram, writing: “Belated congrats to these beautiful [babies] on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep. You’re truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me.”

According to The Cut, Glazer married long-term boyfriend, David Rooklin, at a small city hall ceremony in February. She has largely kept her relationship out of the press other than a few footnotes here and there, such as a mention in a 2014 profile by The New Yorker, which called him “A trim clean-cut white man in his thirties, with glasses.”instaInstagram/Ilana Glazer

 

What we know: He’s a scientist and a feminist, and he and Ilana have been together at least three years. Congratluations to the newlyweds! As Ilana would say, #Yasskween.

Top photo: Instagram/Pheobe Robinson

