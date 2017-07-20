Samantha Bee Knocks Trump's "White Whale" — "The Mythical Three Million Illegal Voters"

Last night on Full Frontal, our favorite White House critic, Samantha Bee, went after Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity who met for the second time yesterday. The mission of this committee is to investigate the 3 million illegal voters that Trump claimed caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Despite no evidence to support that this claim, Donald J. Trump just refuses to let this shit go. Samantha Bee cracked, “Those mythical three million illegal voters are the president's obsession, his white whale. Although if the whale were white, Trump would be a lot less concerned about it voting."

Leading the commission is Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, whom Bee noted wrote his college thesis at Harvard arguing against dismantling Apartheid in South Africa and supported the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Also joining the Commission are Fox-News-frequent-fliers Hans von Spakovsky and J. Christian Adams who have also worked in the past to purge voter rolls' undesirables.

The commission has already asked states to hand over a few bits of information like, ya know, every voter’s full name, political affiliation, address, military service status, DOB, criminal record, and a part of his/her social security number. Forty-five states and Washington D.C. have said hell tf no, and Donald Trump mused yesterday “one has to wonder what (states are) worried about.” Idk. Maybe giving millions of people’s personal information over to an administration accused of doing shady ass things in an attempt to secure power?

Watch the full clip here and roll your eyes to ridiculousness of this commission founded on delusional narcissism.

