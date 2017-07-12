"The L Word" Sequel Is Officially In The Works

The L Word has moved from dropping hints of a return to being officially in the works at Showtime. The show ended in 2009 after 6 seasons and the return is expected to have a new group of characters but three of the main women, Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, and Leisha Hailey, will be returning as their original characters as well as executive producers. Other original characters may return, but it hasn’t been confirmed which ones. The show revolves around the lives of lesbian and bisexual women living in Los Angeles. Having some original characters means that though there’s a new generation of women coming onto the show, it will still be tied to the original plotline, and maybe even resolve some of the problems introduced in the previous seasons.

The anticipated reboot was suggested by the women on social media recentl,y but co-creator Ilene Chaiken said in 2009 that she didn’t really believe The L Word was over. She suggested a movie in 2009, but nothing ever really developed from that. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, “When we went off the air in 2009, I think a lot of people thought, 'Okay, the baton is passed now, and there will be lots of shows that portray lesbian life.' There’s really nothing. It feels like maybe it should come back."

In the reboot, original cast members are expected to return as producers or writers, but we’re hoping to see at least one new face in production. Roxane Gay tweeted that she would be interested in being a writer when she heard news of the sequel. Chaiken is currently the showrunner at Fox’s Empire, which means someone new may have to take over the role of showrunner. There’s no news on who this might be, but it's clear that they need to be someone who can not only tie together the lesbian community, but also tie the past seasons to the new one.

Photo Credit: Google Play and Roxane Gay's Twitter

