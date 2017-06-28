The X-Files Writer's Room Is Officially A Boy's Club

The X-Files has been confirmed for the 11th season that’ll be out in 2018, and they're already running into problems. Unfortunately, Chris Carter, X-Files creator, has filled the writer’s room entirely with men. That means that the fate of the iconic Dana Scully is in the hands of a bunch of male writers. On top of them all being men, a few of the writers seem a bit under-qualified. Chris Carter, Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan and James Wong, veteran writers of the show, will be joined by three new writers — two of whom were writers' assistants for the show, and another who was a personal assistant to Carter. Though they all have connections to the show, it’s undeniable that Carter could've easily found much more qualified female writers to bring in.

The show has had its issues with sexism in the past, and even Gillian Anderson, the actress who plays Scully, admitted she was shocked and saddened by the fact that the show was still stuck in the past. For the season 10 reboot, Anderson was offered half of what her counterpart, David Duchovny, was offered. She fought and ended up being paid fairly, but admitted she was sad that after all this time they still offered her less. From the beginning of the show, she has fought to overcome the sexism of her environment. Anderson revealed that she was directed to walk a few steps behind Duchovny while filming, and that it took her three seasons to get paid the same as him. That was why it was so upsetting the here that they were again trying to pay her less than him.

Come on, the X-Files. Do better.

Photo Credit: The X-Files

