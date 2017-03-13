16 Photos Of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Handmaids Taking Over Austin, Texas

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel the Handmaid’s Tale is coming out on April 26th. And this weekend, at SXSW, Hulu pulled a bit of terrifying viral marketing by having women dressed up as Handmaids roam the streets of Austin, Texas.

As many people are pointing out on social media, the dystopia of The Handmaid’s Tale has a few too many things in common with Trump’s America — the regulation of women’s bodies, anti-Muslim rhetoric coming from the government, “fake news” — so the sight of Handmaids seems a little too chilling.

We are ready to watch The Handmaid’s Tale — but really, really hope it stays confined to our TV screens.

Check out these photos via social media below.

Twitter/The Handmaid's Tale, @HandmaidsOnHulu

Twitter/Malyssa, @not_creative1

Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

Twitter/The Nerdist, @nerdist

Twitter/Carina Kolodny, @carinakolodny

Twitter/kate d., @sweatnap

Twitter/The Handmaid's Tale, @HandmaidsOnHulu

Twitter/Malyssa, @not_creative1

Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

Twitter/The Handmaid's Tale, @HandmaidsOnHulu

Twitter/andrea davis, @detailmatters

Twitter/Ly Nguyen, @IAmLyNguyen

Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

Twitter/Colby Natal, @ironfilmstudios

Twitter/Malyssa, @not_creative1

More from BUST

The Handmaid's Tale's New Trailer Is Here, And It's Terrifying

Alexis Bledel Joins Elisabeth Moss And Samira Wiley In "The Handmaid's Tale"

11 Dystopian Novels To Prepare You For A Trump Presidency