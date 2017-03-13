16 Photos Of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Handmaids Taking Over Austin, Texas

Support Feminist Media!
Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel the Handmaid’s Tale is coming out on April 26th. And this weekend, at SXSW, Hulu pulled a bit of terrifying viral marketing by having women dressed up as Handmaids roam the streets of Austin, Texas.
As many people are pointing out on social media, the dystopia of The Handmaid’s Tale has a few too many things in common with Trump’s America — the regulation of women’s bodies, anti-Muslim rhetoric coming from the government, “fake news” — so the sight of Handmaids seems a little too chilling.
We are ready to watch The Handmaid’s Tale — but really, really hope it stays confined to our TV screens.
Check out these photos via social media below.
