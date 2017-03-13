Quantcast

16 Photos Of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Handmaids Taking Over Austin, Texas

Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel the Handmaid’s Tale is coming out on April 26th. And this weekend, at SXSW, Hulu pulled a bit of terrifying viral marketing by having women dressed up as Handmaids roam the streets of Austin, Texas.

As many people are pointing out on social media, the dystopia of The Handmaid’s Tale has a few too many things in common with Trump’s America — the regulation of women’s bodies, anti-Muslim rhetoric coming from the government, “fake news” — so the sight of Handmaids seems a little too chilling.

We are ready to watch The Handmaid’s Tale — but really, really hope it stays confined to our TV screens.

Check out these photos via social media below.

twitter-hulu2Twitter/The Handmaid's Tale, @HandmaidsOnHulu

twitter-malyssa3Twitter/Malyssa, @not_creative1

twitter-atwood4Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

twitter-nerdistTwitter/The Nerdist, @nerdist

twitter-carinaTwitter/Carina Kolodny, @carinakolodny

twitter-kateTwitter/kate d., @sweatnap

twitter-hulu3Twitter/The Handmaid's Tale, @HandmaidsOnHulu

twitter-malyssa4Twitter/Malyssa, @not_creative1

handmaids-atwood-3Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

handmaids-atwood2Twitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

handmaids-huluTwitter/The Handmaid's Tale, @HandmaidsOnHulu

handmaids-davisTwitter/andrea davis, @detailmatters

handmaids-lyTwitter/Ly Nguyen, @IAmLyNguyen

handmaids-atwoodTwitter/Margaret Atwood, @MargaretAtwood

handmaids-colbyTwitter/Colby Natal, @ironfilmstudios

handmaids-malyssaTwitter/Malyssa, @not_creative1

Tags: Handmaid's Tale , Margaret Atwood , SXSW , Hulu , TV
