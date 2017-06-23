Quantcast

Listen To BUST's First Ever LIVE Podcast Where We Dig Into "Claws!"

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

For our latest episode, we recorded in front of a live audience on Saturday, June 10, at Kinfolk 90 in Brooklyn! Our special guests were Maria Ortiz—the nail art QUEEN of NJ—and her fierce crew of long-nail divas. And together, we talked up the new TNT series CLAWS. The show stars Niecy NashKarrueche Tran, and Carrie Preston as South Florida manicurists whose dreams of making it big draw them into a life of crime and there was a LOT to discuss!

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.

