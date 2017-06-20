Orange Is The New Black Mirror? We’re Here For It

Though I’m sure we’ve all managed to binge season five of Orange Is The New Black by now, let us not forget about this little gem that Netflix teased us with before its release on June 9th. Two of Netflix’s most popular dramas, Orange Is The New Black and Black Mirror, came together for a parody of Black Mirror’s “San Junipero,” starring none other than Litchfield’s own Poussey (Samira Wiley) and Taystee (Danielle Brooks).

In the video, Taystee falls asleep and is reunited with Poussey, in a setting similar to that of “San Junipero." “San Junipero,” for those of you who haven’t ventured into the dystopian world that is Black Mirror, is essentially the show’s only episode with a happy ending. It is the story of two women who fall in love under the neon lights of a digital ‘80s party town, soundtracked by Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth.”

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen season 5 yet, there are no spoilers, just an opportunity to be reunited with Poussey’s smile.

You can watch Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black now on Netflix, as well as Season 3 of Black Mirror.

Top photo: Netflix

More from BUST

Samira Wiley And Lauren Morelli Had The Funfetti Wedding We've Dreamed Of

Black Mirror's 'San Junipero' Is The Queer Love Story Television Needs

9 Pieces Of Netflix News That Have Us Putting Binge-Watching On The Calendar