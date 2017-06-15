Issa Is "Hella Confused" In The Trailer For "Insecure" Season 2

We adored the first season of Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure, and the first teaser trailer for season 2 has us counting down the days til it returns to our TV screens/HBONow.com tab. (It’s 38 days, btw: Season 2 premieres July 23.)

The trailer doesn’t give too much away: We see Issa wandering a dreamscape as “Slide” by Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos plays. She sits next to Lawrence on a couch that says “hella confused”; she looks Daniel up and down by a truck that reads “hella tempted”; and she drinks with Molly, Tiffany, and Kelly underneath lights spelling out “hella lit.” The scene ends when Issa’s daydream is rudely interrupted by honking horns. \

Back in March, Issa Rae talked about Season 2 in a Twitter video, during which she also released the release date (July 23) - though she didn’t give away much then, either: "The first question: Is Issa still single? No comment. Is Molly still single? No comment. Is Lawrence still fine? Yeah. Duh. I’ll comment on that all day. He's fine." She also promised, "We're coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever, and I'm so excited for you guys to see what we've been working on this season."

Watch both videos below:

\

