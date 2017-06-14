Quantcast

“Broad City” Will Bleep Out All Mentions Of Trump's Name

We didn’t think that we could get even more excited for the next season of Broad City, but it turns out, we can. Because Ilana Glazer has announced that Broad City will bleep out Trump’s name in the upcoming season 4.

"There's no airtime for this orange (person)," Glazer told USA Today. "We bleep his name the whole season.”

Broad City released an Inauguration Day clip that did, in fact, bleep out Trump’s name: “We are T-minus 60 seconds until [BLEEP] is inaugurated.” (Not bleeped: “Woman-hating, fucking daughter-fucking Twitter bitch, fucking bragging about sexual assault motherfucker.”)

The season 4 preview, however, didn’t bleep Trump’s name - we see Ilana saying, “[bleep] you, Trump, I’m going back in,” while masturbating.

In the USA Today interview, Glazer also shared a hint about the episode that scene is probably from: One episode, she said, is about the idea that "a witch is really just a woman who's in touch with her womanhood. Ilana's 'powers' are decreasing during the current administration because it's just so hard to (orgasm) when you know so many people are in such danger. So Ilana works through her Trump-related (hang-up) and it's wild."

Glazer also said that the election changed the way they wrote season 4: "We wrote (Season 4) being like, 'Here we go! Hillary for president!'” but after "this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot." She also said that this season is "deeply rooted in this time.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Abbi and Ilana. Broad City returns to our TVs on August 23.

Erika is BUST's digital editorial director.

