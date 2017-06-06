Quantcast

"Broad City" Is Back For Season 4 With A "F**k You, Trump"

Broad City is back, kweens, and we are here. for. it. The Season 4 trailer is a delicious montage, bumping to J. Lo’s “Get Right,” filled with Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana’s (Ilana Glazer) unique brand of madness that we all know and love. We see our baes decked out in ‘80s swag and ballgowns, chillin’ with seniors packing heat, blowing smoke in the face of an abortion protestor, and trippin’ themselves into cartoon characters. Plus, we can look forward to our favorite pioneers of sexual exploration getting down with threesomes, strap-ons, and checking out ya kootie kat in the mirror with the support of a girlfriend. We’re, of course, loving the scene where Ilana declares, “Fuck you, Trump. I’m going back in,” and on turns the familiar buzz of a vibrator - Don’t let the bastards get you down, girl. Some of the fab guest stars we can expect are RuPaul, Shania Twain, Steve Buscemi, and Wanda Sykes. Are you guys “feelin’ it” like we are? Yas.

Broad City returns to Comedy Central on August 23rd, 2017 at 10/9C.

Peep the Season 4 trailer here:

Want more Abbi and Ilana? (Duh.) Check out some of the Hack Into Broad City shorts that have kept us sane during the break between Seasons 3 and 4. Abbi and Ilana doomsday prep for the Trump inauguration, propose a "friend break" on April Fools', and toke it up for 4/20.

