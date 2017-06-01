Quantcast

Watch Samantha Bee Put Trump On Blast For “Covfefe”

Samantha Bee, never one to miss a beat, saluted Donald J. Trump on Full Frontal for finally uniting America with his “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” tweet. Bee praised the Twitterverse that “greeted covfefe’s arrival with unfettered rapture. . . like passengers on the Titanic who decided to say ‘Fuck it’ and rock out to the band.” Now, nobody is exactly sure how "covfefe" is pronounced, but, bless their hearts, who can blame them when it’s a step ahead of the usual Donald Trump incoherence? Always coming in clutch with unquestioning support/ blatant denial, Sean Spicer maintained that “the President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.” Right. Bee addressed “precocious slumlord and part-time death mask model, Jared Kushner,” and his involvement with Russia while musing about Ivanka Trump’s next potential book The Universal Experience of Parenting From Daddy’s White House While Your Husband Is In Prison For Espionage. Trump’s international trip was also on the table, and Bee was not shocked to report that while the six other G7 world leaders walked together through Sicily to take a group photo, Trump naturally followed behind on a golf cart - a move that summarizes his entire presidency.  

Hillary Clinton joined in on the fun after Trump tweeted “Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC.”

HillaryClintonCovfefe

Clap back, queen.

Check out the clip below and make sure to catch Samantha Bee’s glorious Mad Max comparisons to the White House.

