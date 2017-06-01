13 Fab Pics Of The Record-Breaking Golden Girls Bar Crawl

Quantcast

It was raining gold in Minneapolis, and I’m not talking about a Donald J. Trump pee party. On Saturday, May 13, 2017, a Minneapolis-based event company, Flip Phone organized the first ever Golden Girls Bar Crawl in Downtown Minneapolis. The goal was to achieve the Guinness World Record for the most people dressed as Golden Girls in one room. While the jury is still out on the record, more than 1,000 people rolled up dressed as their favorite characters then split into four teams - Blanche, Rose, Sophia, and Dorothy - and shuffled around to four different venues.

Cherry on top: 10% of sales went to OutFront Minnesota, an LGBTQ advocacy group with the mission to “create a state where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people are free to be who they are, love who they love, and live without fear of violence, harassment or discrimination.” 

You can watch all seven seasons of Golden Girls on Hulu now. Treat yourself. And check out the rest of the hawt ass pics from the bar crawl below.

Photos: Darin Kamnetz

