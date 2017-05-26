BUST’s ‘Poptarts’ Podcast Returns to ‘Twin Peaks’

Quantcast

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called “Whatcha Watchin'?,” Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This week, everyone is talking about David Lynch’s Twin Peaks reboot on Showtime and Poptarts is no exception. In episode 9, “Twin Peaks!” available now, Emily is enthralled and can’t wait to continue the mysterious journey next Sunday. But Callie’s confusion around the new narrative set 26 years after the original supernatural soap concluded is leaving her wondering whether she’ll follow Lynch back into the wilds of Washington.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.

