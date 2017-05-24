ALERT: There May Be An "L Word" Reboot In The Works

Queer women are rejoicing at the twitter hint that The L Word, the hit show that followed the lives of a group of L.A. lesbians, may be returning. Ilene Chaiken, the woman behind the show, tweeted, out of the blue, "So excited, can't wait...!" with the twitter handles of the majority of the cast. Further energizing the already excited fans, Kate Moennig, the actor who played Shane, the dreamboat who sparked many a young queer ladies' sexual awakening, tweeted back her excitement.

Sarah Shahi, who played Carmen, piped in as well.

Fans are voicing their excitement and even speculating what a reboot could mean.

Unconfirmed rumors are swirling, but there is one thing we know for sure: L Word fans, and we, at BUST, proudly count ourselves among them, are thrilled at the prospect of seeing these amazing women grace our screens again.

