Quantcast

Samantha Bee On Why Paul Ryan Is The Taylor Swift Of The Trump Administration

Details
IN TV
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

sam bee copy

Since Election Day last November, Democrats have been lobbying for Trump’s impeachment with a list of grounds deeming him unequipped for office. Despite increasing numbers of people getting on board with them against this farce of an administration, the situation seems improbable.

In usual fashion, the Full Frontal queen Samantha Bee stepped in to demonstrate this improbability in the most lucid of ways. Paul Ryan, the House Speaker, previously condemned any notions of extreme vetting or an executive order. At the end of January, however, he revoked his statement, suggesting to us that he has become morally bankrupt in this dark orange-shadow.

In her segment last night “Paul Ryan: Portrait in Courage,” Bee likened Ryan to a “faithful husky,” Moe from The Three Stooges and most commendably - Taylor Swift.
"Watching Ryan play moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretend to be surprised at an award show: bland and fake, but weirdly compelling."

TAYLOR 5


Taking it one step further, she lends advice to the Wisconsin congressman, urging him to “take another cue from Taylor…know when to dump the guy you’ve only been pretending to like to help your career. It’s kind of hurting your moral compass of the party brand.”

Bee ends the segment with a grave reality. "Consider if in theory, a hypothetical president – we’ll call him Doug – were to collude with a foreign enemy, engage in self-dealing, defy a co-equal branch of government, share state secrets with the entire early dinner seating of his private club, be clinically bonkers, or worst of all, lie under oath about an alleged sex act, guess who would be expected to draw up articles of impeachment." Enter the man once voted as the "biggest brown-noser" from stage right.

We don’t know about you but we’re feeling…forever nervous and uncomfortable about the next four years.

Watch the full video below:



Photos via samanthabee.com

More from BUST:

Samantha Bee On "Flaxen-Haired Fountain Of Lies" Kellyanne Conway And The Sanders-Cruz Healthcare Debate

The World Is Trolling Trump Hard With These Videos

Samantha Bee’s "'Not-A-Muslim' Muslim Ban" Is The Only Recap Of This Weekend’s Events You Need 

 

Tags: Samantha Bee , Full Frontal , politics , satire , Taylor Swift , news
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2016 12 15 at 6.50.47 PM

4 Things Men Need To Do Before They Call Themselves Feminists

scarjo ghost in shell

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

16 10 smack 207 MoGeo crop bw33 BC3311

Celebrate Valentine's Day With These 12 Photos of Raw, Real Love

13 kimmy schmidt.w1200.h630

Titus Recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ In The New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

25861802472 250182a6b6 b 1

Hillary Clinton Suggests A New Job For Michael Flynn

Valentine's Tree

This Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Was Given Out On A Michigan College Campus

Ivanka Trump shoes and accessories collection 2012

The White House Is Now One Giant Infomercial For Ivanka Trump Products

vogue karliekloss01

Vogue Uses Yellowface To Prove Once Again They Don't Understand Diversity

Screen Shot 2017 02 15 at 1.45.10 pm

New Poll Shows An Unnamed "Democrat" Would Beat Trump in 2020. But A Named Woman Wouldn’t.

anigif enhanced buzz 13301 1422878212 6 preview

3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

Upcoming Events

'Not Show Business' Improv Show
Fri Feb 17 @ 7:10PM -
Truly Madly Deeply Alternative Valentine's Day Benefiting RAINN
Fri Feb 17 @10:00PM - 02:00AM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sat Feb 18 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sun Feb 19 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Mon Feb 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar