Samantha Bee On Why Paul Ryan Is The Taylor Swift Of The Trump Administration

Since Election Day last November, Democrats have been lobbying for Trump’s impeachment with a list of grounds deeming him unequipped for office. Despite increasing numbers of people getting on board with them against this farce of an administration, the situation seems improbable.



In usual fashion, the Full Frontal queen Samantha Bee stepped in to demonstrate this improbability in the most lucid of ways. Paul Ryan, the House Speaker, previously condemned any notions of extreme vetting or an executive order. At the end of January, however, he revoked his statement, suggesting to us that he has become morally bankrupt in this dark orange-shadow.



In her segment last night “Paul Ryan: Portrait in Courage,” Bee likened Ryan to a “faithful husky,” Moe from The Three Stooges and most commendably - Taylor Swift.

"Watching Ryan play moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretend to be surprised at an award show: bland and fake, but weirdly compelling."



Taking it one step further, she lends advice to the Wisconsin congressman, urging him to “take another cue from Taylor…know when to dump the guy you’ve only been pretending to like to help your career. It’s kind of hurting your moral compass of the party brand.”

Bee ends the segment with a grave reality. "Consider if in theory, a hypothetical president – we’ll call him Doug – were to collude with a foreign enemy, engage in self-dealing, defy a co-equal branch of government, share state secrets with the entire early dinner seating of his private club, be clinically bonkers, or worst of all, lie under oath about an alleged sex act, guess who would be expected to draw up articles of impeachment." Enter the man once voted as the "biggest brown-noser" from stage right.

We don’t know about you but we’re feeling…forever nervous and uncomfortable about the next four years.



Watch the full video below:







Photos via samanthabee.com



