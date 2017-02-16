American Horror Story Will Force Us To Relive The Nightmare That Was The 2016 General Election

If, this past year, you've found yourself questioning whether America was the subject of a cruel and unusual Ashton Kutcher prank, you are not alone. FX's hit thriller series American Horror Story is planning to capitalize on this phenomenon with its upcoming seventh season.

On Wednesday, AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy made a surprise announcement on Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live, stating, “Well, I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

The possibilities for terror-inducing aspects of the 2016 election are infinite -- Donald Trump recruiting Pence to help accurately apply his $5 self-tanner, Trump laying in bed while surrounded by empty bags of White-House-pantry Lays potato chips, DT's tiny fingers moving as fast as they possibly can to submit his tweet about Nordstrom before 5 A.M., Kellyanne Conway on live TV struggling to remember the definition of "alternative facts."

Although these potential plots could provoke the worst of nightmares in even Freddy Krueger, try not to get too excited. When asked whether there would be an actual Donald Trump character, Murphy uncertainly replied, "Maybe."

As for the to-be-determined title of the season, we have a few suggestions:

American Horror Story: Seriously, How Are The Simpsons Doing This

American Horror Story: It Could Be Worse, Oh Wait … No It Couldn’t

American Horror Story: Where Did Obama Go And Can We Go With Him

American Horror Story: Our President May Be Terrible, But At Least SNL Is Funny Again

Top photo: Youtube

